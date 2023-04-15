Buy foreign stocks: American Depositary Receipts

If you’ve ever invested in Nestle, Toyota, BP or Sony, chances are you didn’t own the actual shares, but rather a piece of paper called an American Depositary Receipt or ADR that replaced the shares. What these stocks all have in common is that they are foreign companies that trade on exchanges outside of the United States. ADRs allow US investors to access international stocks in US dollars, avoiding the complexities of trading in distant markets across disparate time zones.

Although it is possible to invest directly in foreign companies on their own local exchanges, the process can be complicated and may involve setting up accounts on foreign exchanges and dealing with currency conversions. Some US brokerages offer limited foreign direct investment, but the process is not as simple as trading US markets and still involves currency conversions. ADRs allow US investors to purchase international stocks in US dollars during US market hours under US settlement terms and provide access to two-thirds of all publicly traded companies in major global equity indices.

Until the 1920s, Americans who wanted to buy foreign stocks had to open brokerage accounts in each of the countries in which they wanted to hold stocks. They also had to convert their dollars into pounds, francs or rupees to carry out their transactions, and then convert these foreign currencies back into dollars when they repatriated their receipts. Clearly, this limited access of most average investors to US stocks alone, largely depriving them of the benefits of international diversification.

In 1927, JP Morgan’s predecessor, Guaranty Trust, created the first ADR allowing American investors to buy shares of British retailer Selfridges on the New York Curb Exchange (later known as AMEX). Today, there are over 2,000 separate ADRs linked to companies from 70 countries actively trading in the United States.

An American Depositary Receipt is created when a major bank buys a block of local shares of a company on its own national stock exchange and holds the shares on deposit. Called the depository bank, this institution can then issue negotiable securities which represent the shares on deposit but can be bought and sold on US stock exchanges like any other US stock. ADRs trade on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and over-the-counter or over-the-counter market.

The custodian bank establishes a ratio between the custodian shares and the underlying native shares to align the price of the ADR within a desirable target range on the American stock exchange. For example, Toyota’s ADRs were issued at a ratio of 1:2, which means that each ADR represents two ordinary shares of Toyota on the Tokyo stock exchange, while one ADR of BP is equivalent to six shares on the stock exchange. from London. Volkswagen, on the other hand, has a ratio of 10:1, meaning there are 10 ADRs per individual VW share on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

American Depositary Receipts can be broadly delineated based on the ownership of the company whose stock is being traded. A sponsored ADR is launched by the company in partnership with the custodian bank to promote the distribution of its shares in the United States. Unilever, the British maker of Dove, Ben & Jerry’s and Hellmann’s, has partnered with Deutsche Bank to issue ADRs that trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Sponsored ADRs listed on the NYSE and NASDAQ must register with the SEC and issue financial statements under US dollar accounting standards, and in some cases may even issue new IPO shares to raise capital for mother Society.

Unsponsored ADRs are created by a custodian without any involvement or approval from the underlying company and trade on the over-the-counter (OTC) market. This can happen if a bank thinks the show can be profitable, or if the company participating in a sponsored show decides not to renew a listing contract. Volkswagen’s ADRs began as a sponsored issue, but the company declined to renew its listing agreement with JP Morgan in 2018 and US ADRs began trading as an unsponsored OTC issue with a different ticker symbol.

While ADRs simplify access to international equities without worrying about currency conversions, they do not protect the investor from exchange rate risk. This is a common misconception. On the contrary, fluctuations in the local currency against the dollar are fully reflected in the price of the ADR. For example, the yen-denominated shares of Honda Motor Company are down 6% on the Tokyo stock market for the whole of 2022. Honda ADRs trade in the United States at a ratio of 1:1, i.e. 1 ADR per Honda share, but the US ADR (HMC ticker) fell by 17% in 2022. The difference is explained by the 13% increase in the value of the dollar against the yen.

Returns on international equities have lagged those in the United States for eight of the past 10 years, leading many domestic investors to overweight US equities. But an allocation outside the US is an effective diversifier and overseas valuations are now extremely attractive relative to US equities.

For the average individual investor, the most effective route to international diversification is through the use of ETFs or mutual funds rather than individual stocks. But for those who prefer to choose stocks and even for many professional fund managers, ADRs greatly simplify the complicated process of international investing.

Christopher A. Hopkins is a Chartered Financial Analyst and co-founder of Apogee Wealth Partners