Mid-cap stocks will soon pay a dividend of 15 per share, FIIs increase their stake in the third quarter

A mid-sized company, KSB Ltd., closed Thursday with a market valuation of 7,806.88 cr. KSB specializes in close-coupled and mini close-coupled pumps, hydropneumatic systems, control valves, industrial valves, globe valves and check valves as well as end-suction centrifugal pumps, high-pressure multistage pumps and pumps. submersible motor pumps. The KSB Group, comprising 4 area offices, 16 branches, over 800 authorized dealers, 4 service stations, over 200 authorized service centers and 21 godowns, is one of the leading suppliers of high quality pumps and valves .

The company said in a stock exchange filing that the board recommended the payment of a dividend of INR 15.00 (150%) per share on 3,4807,844 shares (par value INR 10 each fully paid) for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 and the same will be payable subject to shareholder approval at the Company’s next Annual General Meeting.”

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023 and the register of shareholders and the share transfer books of the Company will remain closed from April 30, 2023 to May 11, 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the annual general meeting and the payment of the dividend, to be declared, according to KSB Ltd. According to data available on BSE, KSB has set 05/11/2023 as the record date and April 28, 2023 as the ex-dividend date.

For the year ended December 2022, KSB announced a stock dividend of 150.00% at a nominal value of 10, or 15 per share. This generates a dividend yield at the current share price of Rs. 2242.85 of 0.67%. The company has a solid history of declaring dividends over the past five years. Since December 12, 2000, KSB Ltd. issued 37 dividends, according to Trendlyne data. KSB Ltd. declared a stock dividend of a value 12.50 per share over the past 12 months. This generates a dividend yield at the current share price of 2242.85 by 0.56%.

On Thursday, shares of KSB Ltd closed on the BSE at 2242.85 each, up 0.94% from the previous close of 2221.95. The stock hit a 52-week high of 2,278.95 on (04/10/2023) and a 52 week low of 1,183.65 on (05/12/2022). During Q3FY23, the company recorded 66.69% developer equity, 3.23% FII equity, 10.85% DII equity and 19.21% public equity. According to Trendlyne data, sponsors holding KSB remain unchanged at 66.69% in the December 2022 quarter, the FII/REIT stake fell from 3.17% in the September 2022 quarter to 3.23% in the During the December 2022 quarter, the number of FII/REIT investors fell from 105 to 104, the participation of mutual funds fell from 8.08% to 8.05% and the participation of institutional investors fell from 13.94% at T2FY23 to 14.08% at T3FY23.

