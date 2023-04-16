FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks what to expect on the market next week

Of those whose results are currently scheduled for next week:

Will ASML continue to defy the semiconductor slowdown?

Will Heineken’s sales growth start to flatten?

Well, Find Out If Increased Streaming Spending Helped Netflix

FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and other selected stocks due for release next week:

April 21th No FTSE 350 reporter

*Events about which we will inform investors.

ASML Derren Nathan, Head of Equity Research

Despite difficulties in the broader semiconductor market, ASML’s virtual monopoly on certain types of advanced equipment for chipmakers has enabled the group to continue to increase sales last year. However, margins were held back by factors such as increased operating and research and development costs. Next week’s first quarter results should give an idea of ​​where margins will go in 2023.

The 67% increase in backlog to $40.4 billion was enough to give management the confidence to guide accelerated sales growth of 25% for this year. For the first quarter, ASML expects revenue of between $6.1 billion and $6.5 billion, including $1.5 billion of revenue generated by its already installed base of lithography machines (think spare parts and interview).

While it doesn’t manufacture chips itself, find out if cut production plans by struggling industry players such as Samsung have impacted the company’s outlook. We would also like clarification on the impact of additional Dutch export bans on certain ASML product lines to China. Last year, China accounted for 14% of total revenue.

Heineken Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst

Heineken has shown the benefits of having strong brands during tough times. Despite a difficult economic environment, high-end favorites such as Heineken, Birra Moretti and Amstel helped boost sales. When it comes to raising prices, brand power is key, allowing the group to raise prices by around 14% to fight inflation. This was a major factor in full-year revenue rising 21.2% to 28.7 billion, excluding currency impact.

Next week’s trading statement will give us an early indication of how sales levels will hold up in the new year. The main concern is whether a real deterioration in beer demand should occur. Heinekens’ sales and profits are already expected to moderate next year, stabilizing at more sustainable single-digit growth levels. Well, keep an eye out for any surprises on this anyway.

Netflix Sophie Lund-Yates, Senior Equity Analyst

There are tailwinds blowing in Netflix’s favor as we anticipate next week’s results. It seems people are spending more on streaming as they look to save during the cost of living crisis. This clearly has potentially positive ramifications for the media giant, as does the continued rollout of its low-cost ad-supported tier. This could help attract and retain consumers who count their pennies.

Netflix expects to add fewer subscribers than the 7.7 million subscribers added last quarter, but revenue growth is expected to be 8%, excluding currency exchange rates. If we were cautiously optimistic, this goal will be achieved given the useful change in social behavior.

That said, as always, competition remains fierce in the industry, which means nothing is guaranteed. With Netflix’s valuation up 16% year-to-date, the pressures are building.

