Zero-day options craze could be why Wall Street’s Fear Gauge appears to be showing less fear





In the face of a banking crisis and raging recession fears, Wall Street’s fear gauge seemed surprisingly nonchalant. The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX, only briefly rose above the 30 level in mid-March at the height of the banking turmoil. Over the past two years, the gauge has also remained stubbornly below 40, more than half of its all-time high of 82.69 reached in March 2020. The index derives its value from option prices on short-term bets made on the S&P. 500. A rising value means investors are becoming more fearful and a falling value means they are becoming more confident. Market strategists say one explanation for the muted VIX is the explosion in zero-day expiration options (ODTE), contracts that expire the same day they are traded. More and more investors are using these vehicles instead of options tracked by the VIX to bet on short-term volatility and hedge risk. “The VIX index may have become obsolete as a barometer of risk,” Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer of Leuthold Group, said in a note. “Most of the options market activity has shifted to ultra-short-dated options. This is highly speculative trading activity and is not captured by the VIX.” The VIX uses contracts that expire between 23 and 37 days, while the ODTEs have a shelf life of 24 hours. So-called 0DTE contracts accounted for more than 40% of total S&P 500 options volume at the end of September, nearly doubling from six months earlier, according to Goldman data. Daily notional volumes of these 0DTE options that track the S&P 500 index have exploded to a record $1 trillion, according to JPMorgan. “The proliferation of zero-day expiration options activity over the past year has likely limited demand for VIX. These options provide an alternative to VIX for hedging known event risk,” said Adam Turnquist. , technical strategist LPL Financial. For example, if an investor is worried about the Federal Reserve’s rate decision on May 3, they could buy a 0DTE S&P 500 put contract to cover long positions instead of covering with VIX options or even derivatives based on the VIX. The VIX’s subdued response to the market sell-off is even more evident when compared to the years before ODTEs became popular. LPL Financial analyzed VIX levels for all trading days when the S&P 500 was in declines ranging from 18.5% to 28.5%. The Fear Gauge has been more responsive to sellouts in the 1990-2021 period than in 2022. Marko Kolanovic, JPMorgan’s chief strategist, warned of the risk of “Volmageddon 2.0” if activity continues to accelerate.

