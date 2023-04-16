London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Martin Brand buys 8,612 shares





London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get a rating) insider Martin Brand acquired 8,612 shares of the company in a trade on Thursday, April 13. The stock was purchased at an average price of 8,015 GBX ($99.26) per share, for a total transaction of 690,251.80 ($854,800.99). Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s): On Tuesday April 11, Martin Brand sold 13,357 shares of London Stock Exchange Group. The shares were sold at an average price of 7,803 GBX ($96.63), for a total transaction of $1,042,246.71 ($1,290,708.00).

On Wednesday April 5, Martin Brand acquired 8,661 shares of the London Stock Exchange Group. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7,916 GBX ($98.03) per share, for a total transaction of $685,604.76 ($849,046.14).

On Monday April 3, Martin Brand acquired 14,301 shares of the London Stock Exchange Group. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7,789 GBX ($96.46) per share, for a total transaction of 1,113,904.89 ($1,379,448.78).

On Friday March 31, Martin Brand sold 9,541 shares of the London Stock Exchange Group. The shares were sold at an average price of 7,924 GBX ($98.13), for a total transaction of 756,028.84 ($936,258.63).

On Wednesday, March 29, Martin Brand sold 10,576 shares of London Stock Exchange Group. The stock was sold at an average price of 7,840 GBX ($97.09), for a total transaction of $829,158.40 ($1,026,821.55).

On Monday, March 27, Martin Brand purchased 9,971 shares of London Stock Exchange Group. The shares were acquired at an average price of 7,807 GBX ($96.68) per share, for a total transaction of 778,435.97 ($964,007.39). London Stock Exchange group share performance LON:LSEG opened at 8,006 GBX ($99.15) on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of 6,710 GBX ($83.10) and a 1-year high of 8,612 GBX ($106.65). The company’s fifty-day simple moving average is 7,642.20 GBX and its 200-day simple moving average is 7,592.40 GBX. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt ratio of 31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of 40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5,687.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group increases its dividend The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24. Investors registered on Thursday, April 20 will receive a dividend of 75.30 GBX ($0.93). The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20. This is a positive change from the London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $31.70. This represents a return of 1.01%. The London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,588.65%. Analysts set new price targets Several research analysts recently commented on the title. Royal Bank of Canada lowered its price target on London Stock Exchange Group shares from 105 ($130.03) to 102 ($126.32) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note from Wednesday, February 1. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price target of 9,550 GBX ($118.27) on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on London Stock Exchange Group shares in a Wednesday, March 22 research note. One investment analyst gave the stock a hold rating and seven gave the stock a buy rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 9,431.67 GBX ($116.80). London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (Get a rating) London Stock Exchange Group plc is engaged in market infrastructure activities primarily in the UK, US, other European countries, Asia and internationally. The Company operates through three segments: Data and Analytics, Capital Markets and Back Office. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange trading and foreign exchange markets, including the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall and Tradeweb. Recommended Stories This instant news alert was powered by MarketBeat’s narrative science technology and financial data to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reports. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat’s editorial team prior to publication. Please send questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com. Before you consider the London Stock Exchange Group, you’ll want to hear this. MarketBeat tracks daily the highest rated and most successful research analysts on Wall Street and the stocks they recommend to their clients. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the market hits…and London Stock Exchange Group didn’t make the list. While the London Stock Exchange Group currently has a “moderate buy” rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys. See the five actions here

