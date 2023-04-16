Mukul Agarwal Portfolio Shares Declare 125% Dividend, PAT and Q4 Revenue Increases

Midsize company Delta Corp closed on Thursday with a market value of 5,091.01 cr. The business operates in the consumer discretionary sector and Delta Corp Limited, the group’s flagship company, is involved in casinos, online, hospitality and real estate.

The company said in a filing that its board had made a final dividend recommendation of 125%, i.e. Rs. 1.25 per equity share. The dividend will be paid by the Company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Since September 20, 2007, Delta Corp. ltd. issued 18 dividends, according to Trendlyne statistics. Delta Corp Ltd. announced a stock dividend worth 1.25 per share over the past 12 months. This generates a dividend yield of 0.66% at the current share price of 190.80.

For the three months ended March 2023, Delta Corp. ltd. recorded a consolidated net profit of 51 crore, up 6% year-on-year from 48 crore during the same period in 2022. Compared to the 218 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, operating income climbed 4% to 227 crores for Q4FY23. Total company spend increased 11% to 184 crore for the fourth quarter of FY23 from 166 crores recorded during Q4FY22. Revenues from the casino gaming division increased by 210 crores in Q4FY22 at 214 crore in Q4FY23. Meanwhile, online game of skill revenue grew 12% to 47 crore for the March quarter, from 42 crore a year ago and hospitality revenue grew 12% to 16 crores of 12.38 crores in the March 2022 quarter.

On Thursday, shares of Delta Corp closed on the BSE at 190.25 each, down 0.24% from the previous close of 190.70. The stock had a total trade volume of 1,17,944 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 51,794 shares or 43.91%. The stock hit a 52-week high of 322.00 on (04/13/2022) and a 52 week low of 162.10 on (06/16/2022). During Q3FY23, the company had 33.31% developer ownership, 6.28% FII ownership, 12.82% DII ownership, and 47.59% public ownership. According to the latest shareholding scheme available on BSE, ace investor Mukul Agarwal owns a 1.12% or 30,000,000 share stake in Delta Corp during the quarter ended December 2022.

