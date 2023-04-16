Yellen to CNN: The United States can reduce inflation while maintaining a strong labor market





CNN

—



The banking sector turmoil of the past few months hasn’t stopped America from achieving a soft landing, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN Fareed Zakaria in an exclusive interview on Friday.

I think there is a path to bring inflation down while maintaining what I think we would all consider to be a strong labor market, Yellen said. And the evidence that I see suggests that we are on this path.

She added: Are there any risks? Of course. I don’t want to downplay the risk here, but I think it’s possible.

Yellen cited that the factors pushing inflation go far beyond the tightness seen in the U.S. labor market, including Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has pushed up food and oil prices. ‘energy ; and pandemic-era supply chain disruptions, which have caused shortages of key materials that have engulfed critical parts of the economy, like the auto industry.

We were seeing these supply chain bottlenecks that drove inflation, they are starting to resolve, she said. We’ve had big changes in the way people live and low interest rates, and housing prices have gone up a lot. Now house prices have essentially stabilized.

To watch Fareed Zakaria’s exclusive interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, tune into Fareed Zakaria’s GPS this Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/PT.

Yellen said she is seeing some easing of stress in the job market, including an increase in jobless claims, a drop in job offers and an increase in labor force participation. The slowing labor market will help lower inflation, but that doesn’t mean there has to be a significant rise in unemployment, she said.

I think a strong labor market and lower inflation are compatible goals, she said.

US economic data released last week showed continued signs of slowing in areas such as inflation and consumer spending.

Last month, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank sparked a crisis in the American banking sector, rattled financial markets and fueled uncertainty about the possibility of negative ripple effects spreading to the whole economy.

The Treasury, together with the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, intervened after regional bank failures to ensure that bank customers could access all their money and to prevent future bank runs.

The actions taken by the Treasury, the Fed and the FDIC stemmed the systemic threat that existed, Yellen told Zakaria.

Americans should note that America has a safe and sound banking system, she said. Our banking system is well capitalized and liquid, and the problems experienced by a few banks are not a general problem throughout the banking system. We have taken steps to ensure that depositors feel their savings are safe, and the tools we have used to do this are ones we could and would use again if difficulties at a single bank or a few banks were to create a risk of contagion to the system.

Banks should be a little more careful in their operations and, therefore, could lead to a restriction in the supply of credit. Fed officials noted that the credit crunch could help efforts to calm inflation.

The bank failures, however, have fueled uncertainty about the potential for additional bank meltdowns as well as possible aftershocks that could tip the US economy into recession as the Fed nears the end of a historic fiscal campaign. raising interest rates to lower inflation.

This is currently not the case, Yellen said.

I don’t see anything at this time that is dramatic enough or significant enough in my view to significantly change the outlook, Yellen said. I think the outlook remains one of moderate growth and a still strong labor market with falling inflation.

Yellens’ interview with Zakaria came at the end of a busy week of meetings, public appearances and speeches for the Treasury Secretary in conjunction with the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, where the ukraine was at the center of the concerns.

In the interview with Zakaria, Yellen said that Russia should pay for the damage done in Ukraine and that discussions are ongoing on potential mechanisms to achieve this.

It is a responsibility that I think the world community expects of Russia, she said. This is something we have discussed with our partners, but there are legal constraints on what we can do with frozen Russian assets.