Calls for stricter UK oversight of AI in the workplace amid fears for staff rights | Labor law

Campaigners, unions and MPs are calling for tighter controls on the use of artificial intelligence in the workplace, amid growing concerns over its effect on staff rights.

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) is hosting a half-day conference on Tuesday to highlight the challenges of treating workers fairly, as what it calls algorithmic management becomes more widespread.

Making work more rewarding, making it more satisfying and, above all, making it safer and fairer: these are all the possibilities that AI offers us, said Mary Towers, an employment lawyer who leads a TUC project on AI at work.

But what we were saying is that we were at a really important time, where technology is developing so rapidly, and what we have to ask ourselves is what direction do we want this to go, and how can we we ensure that everyone’s voice is heard?

The TUC highlighted the growing use of employee surveillance. Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson recently admitted that some movements of postal workers were being painstakingly tracked using wearable devices, with the data being used for performance management, for example. However, speaking to MPs in February, Thompson accused rogue managers of breaching company policy.

Striking staff at Amazon’s warehouse in Coventry have described a difficult regime of ever-changing goals they say are set by AI. Amazon says these performance goals are regularly evaluated and built on benchmarks based on actual employee performance history.

An operations manager who had worked in several retail distribution centers told academics compiling a recent TUC study: At some point, warehouses will expect the efficiency of robots from humans.

Matt Buckley, president of United Tech and Allied Workers, a branch of the communications workers’ union that focuses on the sector, said its members had highlighted concerns about workplace surveillance.

There really aren’t any regulations around employee monitoring as a concept at the moment, it’s really up to companies, he said. In reality, what we need is not a series of new laws, it is a new body that can be flexible and iterative, and respond to the needs of workers.

But activists say some of the most alarming cases are those where judgments about worker behavior are actually made by algorithms, with little or no human oversight, including so-called robo-firings.

A group of UK-based Uber drivers recently successfully took the platform to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal to force it to reveal details of how decisions were made about them.

The company plans to appeal the case to the Dutch Supreme Court. A spokesperson said: Uber maintains the position that these decisions were based on human review and not automated decision-making.

Cases like this have relied on the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which campaigners warn the UK government is set to weaken in upcoming legislation.

They argue that the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, due for second reading in the House of Commons on Monday, will make it easier for businesses to refuse workers’ requests for data held about them and to relax the requirement to have a human involved in the decision-making.

Cansu Safak, of the Worker Info Exchange campaign group, which backed the Uber case, said: Let’s basically try to fill in the gaps in labor law using the GDPR. The reason we use the GDPR is that these workers have no other recourse. They have no other avenues of recourse.

Adam Cantwell-Corn of Connected by Data, which calls for greater public involvement in how AI is implemented, said: Most people know GDPR as annoying pop-ups, but if we understand that in the context of the rise of datafication and artificial intelligence in the workplace in particular, there are some really important provisions that the bill weakens.

Labors Deputy Chief Angela Rayner, who has the future of work in her portfolio, said:

The powerful potential of data analytics and artificial intelligence is already transforming our economy. Rights at work must keep pace with these changes so that risks can be managed and harms avoided, while workers feel the benefits.

Labor will update employment rights and protections to fit the modern economy.

Furthermore, the UIK government published a white paper on AI last month which established a series of principles for the use of technology, including the need for fairness, transparency and explainability.

He suggested that existing regulators, including the Health and Safety Executive and the Equality and Human Rights Commission, could take responsibility for ensuring compliance with these principles.

But Cantwell-Corn dismissed that approach as basically just a bunch of intentions with no firepower behind it.

Even some conservatives agree. Former cabinet minister David Davis, who has a long history of defending civil liberties, said: The conventional regulatory approach will fail because it will be public servants who think they know what’s going on, when they don’t. not.

He called for a speedy royal commission on how best to oversee the technology, with the key principle being that if you use AI you are responsible for the consequences.

The TUC calls for a right to explainability so that workers can understand how technology is used to make decisions about them and a legal duty for employers to consult before new AI is introduced.