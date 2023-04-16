Want to invest in emerging markets but don’t know how? Try this ETF.

The idea of ​​adding exposure to emerging markets to your portfolio sounds great in theory. The economies and companies of these emerging countries are not closely tied to the rest of the world, giving investors a chance to further diversify their holdings. Emerging markets also offer above-average growth potential.

In reality, however, this arena is difficult to navigate, and yields are often below average anyway. This is the case even if you buy and hold emerging market exchange-traded funds (ETFs), most of which have heavy exposure to the ever-unpredictable Chinese stock market.

There are ways around this common problem, however, without ditching ETFs or opting for individual foreign stocks instead. THE WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend Fund (DGS -0.49%) is a nice (and often overlooked) way to add foreign holdings to your mix; the hefty dividend it pays is just a little gravy.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend ETF

It’s not exactly a name of choice for investors looking for overseas opportunities. The WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund has less than $3 billion of investor money in its pool. Perhaps its dividend orientation just isn’t what most people are looking for in an emerging market holding.

Except maybe that’s exactly what they should seek; these investors may end up getting respectable growth anyway.

At last count, this exchange-traded fund holds around 1,000 different stocks, most of which you’ve probably never heard of. Its top holdings are Growthpoint Properties in South Africa, Banco Del Bajio in Mexico and South African coal mining company Thungela Resources. China Galaxy Securities and Taiwanese electronics maker Wistrom Corp. complete its first five positions. And if you think these picks are off the radar, keep in mind these are the fund’s picks. high names. The deeper you look, the more obscure these companies become!

But, that’s kind of the goal… and the call. These 1,000 or so companies are small, nimble, and offer rarely seen growth opportunities, but they’re also designed to pay a dividend.

And they’ve been doing it reliably for years. Although the total payout varies from quarter to quarter, this discrepancy is to be expected – fourth quarter payouts are significantly lower than second or third quarter payouts, while first quarter payouts are often close to zero. However, on a full four-quarter basis, those dividends (distributions, technically) are pretty consistent.

Equally important, they are also on the rise. Total payments for the last four quarters amount to $2.32 per share. That’s almost 60% better than the ETF’s annualized distributions of five years ago.

At this current annual payout rate, newcomers are entering a dividend yield of around 5%. Not bad.

There are a few questionable downsides. Chief among them is the inconsistent price performance of the fund. While the ETF has recorded a few moments of bullish brilliance since springing back to life from the fallout of the 2008 subprime mortgage meltdown, all of those rallies have ultimately been undone. The price of the fund is now roughly where it was five, 10 and even 15 years ago.

This lack of steady progress, however, may be rooted in the extraordinary circumstances of this 15-year period rather than a reflection of the strength of these companies.

Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic has been extraordinary, but it wasn’t the only contributing factor to this ETF’s choppy performance. Remember, since 2008 there has been all kinds of political turmoil in Brazil, India, the Middle East, North Korea and Africa, as well as an inordinate number of natural disasters. Although the dividend-paying companies that make up the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index are resilient, their stocks are not immune to near-term volatility. Indeed, their small size can make them particularly vulnerable – even if only temporarily – to such turbulence.

The other major concern? While the dividend has been rising since 2016, before that it was contracting. Could this happen again? Maybe. Never say never.

Step back and look at the premise of the fund, And his performance, And its dividend history in their collective entirety however. This ETF generally does well one way or another, but more than that, it does well overall often when more popular benchmarks like the S&P500 index may face a headwind. For example, the ETF easily outperformed the S&P 500 in 2009 and 2010, and did so again between 2016 and 2018. This ever-changing market leadership is why you diversify in the first place… to mitigate the overall volatility impact of a market, industry or even a single security.

In this vein, perhaps the most compelling argument for choosing the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund over other emerging market funds is that it doesn’t have too much exposure to unpredictable Chinese equities. Although it has some exposure to China, these stocks represent less than 20% of the fund’s value. Taiwan accounts for more, while South Korean stocks make up about 10% of the portfolio. Brazil, India and Mexico each house an additional 5% of the ETF’s positions, making the WisdomTree fund a truly diversified ETF in emerging markets.

A great place to start adding exposure to emerging markets

An essential fund? No, there is no investment that you absolutely cannot do without. There are other worthwhile ETFs in emerging markets, including those that aren’t overexposed to Chinese equities. There are also small-cap and dividend-paying emerging market exchange-traded funds.

However, there aren’t many such funds that offer all three attributes in one package, and there are even fewer with one. the morning starrating of four or more stars like this.

At the end of the line ? Certain slices of your portfolio can be successfully populated with individual stock picks and popular ETFs. If you’re ready to think outside the box and embark on nascent regional economic growth, however, you should consider changing course to a well-targeted basket of stocks that you probably wouldn’t have unearthed on your own. It’s just too hard to navigate emerging markets, and even more so when you’re looking for dividend income.