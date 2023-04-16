A complete guide to the stock market for beginners

Financial influencers or influencers have created a sudden buzz around the concept of stocks or the stock market, and everyone is talking about it these days. And why not? One of the consequences of the pandemic – inflation – has made everyone realize that this is another way to invest money.

The dynamics of investment are indeed changing. So, if you are considering investing in the stock market, here is a comprehensive guide for you to understand what it is and how you can manage your investment.

Learn about the stock market before planning your investments

What is a stock market?

A stock exchange or stock market is a forum where buyers and sellers can trade publicly traded stocks at set times of the day.

Difference Between Stock Market and Stock Market

Although they are sometimes used interchangeably, the basic difference between stock market and equity market is that in stock market you can trade financial instruments such as mutual funds, bonds, commodities derivatives and stocks. But in the stock market, you can only trade shares of listed companies.

It is safe to use either term as long as you do not confuse the stock market with trading other financial instruments.

Types of Stock Markets

Primary market

In the primary market, a company initially lists on the stock exchange in order to raise capital through shares; this is done by issuing initial public offerings (IPOs). After publishing its IPO, the company is officially registered and its shares can be traded on the secondary market. The allocation of shares on the primary market is usually done on a pro rata basis (based on the proportion of shares applied for) when an IPO is oversubscribed. This refers to a greater demand for a new issue of shares relative to the number of shares available.

Secondary market

A market where new shares of a company are traded after they are issued in the primary market is known as the secondary market. Here, investors have the opportunity to trade shares at the current market price, which means that investors are trading securities with other investors rather than with the issuer. Therefore, income from this market is generated by the sale of shares from one investor to another.

What is traded on the stock exchange?

Shares

Stocks represent the ownership shares of a company that it offers for sale on the stock exchange to raise funds. Therefore, owning a share in a company entitles the shareholders to both the profits and losses incurred by the company.

There are generally two types of shares: equity shares and preferred shares. The two stocks have different voting rights, different profit sharing and different treatment in the event of liquidation.

Investing in stocks has other elements, including analyzing a company’s financial metrics based on its annual report, forecasting long-term returns, and regularly monitoring investments. Therefore, in order to avoid huge losses, you must be aware of the stock market and if you are not, you can consult experts or stock brokers.

Obligations

A company needs significant capital to undertake long-term projects and issuing bonds to the general public is one way to raise funds. These bonds signify a debt contracted by the company with the bondholders. They receive interest payments in the form of coupons and are treated as the company’s creditors for their investment.

Investing in bonds can be done for both long-term and short-term benefits. There are different types of bonds such as government, corporate, convertible, zero coupon and inflation-linked bonds among others. Generally, these bonds function as fixed income investments that earn interest on the investment after maturity, depending on the term of the investment.

Mutual fund

Mutual funds are well-managed investments combining the capital of several individuals, which can be placed in a variety of financial assets. These funds are managed by a professional called a fund manager or portfolio manager, who is appointed by an asset management company to oversee a portfolio of funds. There are different types of mutual funds based on their asset class, structure and investment objective. In addition, there are various aspects to buying mutual funds, such as exit fees, global indices, expense ratio, fund performance, and AMC performance.

Derivatives

A derivative is a financial contract between two or more parties that derives its value from underlying assets. Derivatives are traded over-the-counter (a type of trading that takes place between two private parties and is not supervised by a central authority) or on an exchange basis and changes in the underlying asset determine its price.

Why do stock prices fluctuate?

Stock prices fluctuate for a variety of reasons, one of which is the economics of supply and demand which impacts stock market values. The price of a stock increases when there is more demand than supply and vice versa. And, as the imbalance between supply and demand widens, prices sometimes fluctuate sharply.

Many factors affect demand and supply, such as market trends, industry factors, government policies, corporate profits, overvaluation and undervaluation.

Short-term investors and intraday traders rely on daily market volatility to generate gains, which can be helpful. For long-term investors, that is, those who want to hold their investments for a long time, regardless of short-term market fluctuations, these variables are less important.

How to invest in the stock market?

To invest in the stock market, you must first open a savings bank account if you don’t have one, followed by a trading account and a demat account. These should be linked to your savings account to facilitate the transfer of money and stocks.

Basically, a demat account facilitates the buying and selling of stocks or any other financial instrument. Many commercial banks have a three-in-one account that allows you to open all three accounts (savings account, trading account, and demat account) at once to make the process easier.

Conclusion

Investing in the stock market requires good knowledge. Basic stock price analytics facilitate investment decisions, keeping calculated risks in mind. Blindly investing in the stock market without any knowledge of the field can impact your financial situation and you can face huge losses. Therefore, it is advisable to consult a professional stockbroker before starting your investment journey.

