Market forecast next week (April 17-21, 2023)
Market forecast next week (April 17-21, 2023):Indian stock indices ended higher for the third week in a row. Market sentiment remains bullish and gained all four trading sessions of the clipped week due to positive global indices, easing inflation data and FII buying. However, the upside was limited due to the weak performance of IT stocks after TCS’ fourth quarter results and higher oil prices.
Over the coming week, global signals, WPI inflation and fourth quarter earnings will lead the markets. Other key factors that are likely to impact the stock market forecast ahead are listed below.
Nifty & Bank Nifty Weekly Prediction
The Nifty Index, after a series of lower highs formations on the daily chart since December 1, 2022, has finally broken above its previous high of 17,800 levels, which is a good indication of improving market sentiment and trends. general.
The next target for the Nifty index is near the 18100-18200 levels with the 17500-17550 area which will be the crucial and important support zone. On a weekly basis, the Nifty index could be trading in a range of 17500-18200 levels.
The Bank Nifty Index outperformed the Nifty closing strongly above the previous resistance zone of 42,000 levels. Major banking stocks of heavyweights like ICICI, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank are showing noticeable improvement in their bias, and further upside is expected in the coming days. On a weekly basis, the Bank Nifty index could trade between 41,000 and 43,500 levels
Macroeconomic data
India’s foreign exchange reserves jumped $6.31 billion to $584.76 billion for the week ended April 7, according to RBI data released on Friday. In the coming week, Monday, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data for March will be announced during market hours. Traders will be encouraged by the jump in foreign exchange reserves on Monday.
Fourth quarter results
Last week, TCS announced its fourth quarter results and the stock price plunged after the weak results report. Infosys announced its fourth quarter results after market hours on Thursday, markets were closed on Friday. HDFC Bank also announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday. Infosys fell short of analysts’ expectations and HDFC Bank reported a 20% year-on-year profit jump in fourth-quarter results.
Brokerage firm Emkay Global expects Infosys stock price to react “negatively” on Monday to fourth-quarter impressions, while traders are likely to react on HDFC Bank stock as well. In the coming week, HCL Tech will announce fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 20, while ICICI Bank will release fourth quarter results on Saturday, April 22. Traders should remain cautious in the IT space next week due to weak fourth quarter results.
Increase in Covid cases in India
Covid cases are rising again in India. According to the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 10,753 new covid cases in the last 24 hours on Saturday morning. So far everything is normal but cases are expected to increase in the next few days.
Traders should closely monitor the government’s response to the covid situation. Any measures taken to control the spread of the virus could have a direct impact on stock markets.
Global stock market forecast next week
Global stock markets ended the week on a positive note. All the main indexes of the American, European and Asian markets finished higher during the week. Sentiment in US markets was bullish on falling inflation rates and expectations of lower interest rates by the end of the year.
However, fears of a recession in the US economy and the Fed official’s hawkish remarks on Friday rattled market sentiment. European markets rose as fears of a recession eased and China ended higher after the release of strong trade data. You can also read last week’s global stock market analysis here.
Over the coming week, the global market will focus on quarterly earnings. Industrial production data from China and Japan, China’s first quarter GDP, 1-5 year prime lending rate and inflation reading from Europe and Japan will boost global markets. The other macroeconomic data likely to impact the stock market forecast are presented below
Global macroeconomic data
|Important global macro data next week
|April 18, 2023
|PBoC-Iyr MLF Announcement
|China
|April 18, 2023
|Q1 GDP growth rate
|China
|April 18, 2023
|Mars industrial production
|China
|April 18, 2023
|March retail sales
|China
|April 18, 2023
|Unemployment rate March
|China
|April 18, 2023
|Unemployment rate March
|GB
|April 18, 2023
|Trade balance
|EA
|April 18, 2023
|ZEW Economic Sentiment Index April
|EA
|April 18, 2023
|Housing starts
|WE
|April 19, 2023
|Industrial Production February
|Japan
|April 19, 2023
|MAR inflation rate
|GB
|April 19, 2023
|Core inflation and PPI inflation
|GB
|April 19, 2023
|Retail Price Index March
|GB
|April 19, 2023
|Current account
|EA
|April 19, 2023
|MAR inflation rate
|EA
|April 20, 2023
|Trade balance Exp & Imp
|Japan
|April 20, 2023
|Prime rate loan 1-5 years
|China
|April 20, 2023
|Application for unemployment
|WE
|April 20, 2023
|Sales of existing houses
|WE
|April 20, 2023
|Consumer Confidence Flash April
|EA
|April 21, 2023
|Gfk Consumer Confidence March
|GB
|April 21, 2023
|MAR inflation rate
|Japan
|April 21, 2023
|Jibun Bank PMI Flash
|Japan
|April 21, 2023
|March retail sales
|GB
|April 21, 2023
|S&P Global PMI Flash
|US, UK, EA
crude oil price
Crude oil prices closed higher on Friday and recorded their fourth consecutive week of gains, the longest winning streak since June 2022. Oil prices continued their rally after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said global demand would hit a record high this year thanks to a pick-up in Chinese consumption.
The West Energy Watchdog also warned that deep oil production cuts by OPEC+ members could worsen the oil supply shortfall and hurt end users. Although the dollar index rose slightly on Friday and oil became expensive for investors holding other currencies, this limited oil price growth.
On a weekly basis, Brent crude rose 1.5% while WTI gained 2.4%. Traders should watch oil prices closely next week as rising oil prices may dampen domestic market sentiment
FII & DII flows
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net buyers in Indian equity markets for the third consecutive week. They bought shares worth Rs 3,355.16 crore during the truncated week that ended April 13.
Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) turned net sellers during the week as they unloaded shares worth Rs 411.42 crore in the cash segment. Traders should watch FII and DII activity closely next week as the FII buying frenzy could push Nifty above the 18,000 levels.
Conclusion:
Technically, the domestic markets look positive next week. Global signals and quarterly earnings will remain focused and define market direction next week. Traders should remain cautious next week as markets have already rallied sharply in the previous nine trading sessions, while any declines should be viewed as a buying opportunity. You can also follow our Morning daily report at 7:30 a.m. to find out the direction of the market.
|
