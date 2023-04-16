Merck to buy Prometheus Biosciences for around $11 billion





April 16 (Reuters) – Merck & Co (MRK.N) said on Sunday it would buy Prometheus Biosciences Inc (RXDX.O) for around $10.8 billion, buying a promising treatment for ulcerative colitis and the disease of Crohn’s and strengthening its presence in immunology. Merck will pay $200 per share for the California-based biotech company specializing in treatments for autoimmune diseases. That’s a 75% premium to Prometheus shares’ closing price of $114.01 on Friday. “This allows us to move strongly into immunology and will enable us to grow sustainably, we believe, well into the 2030s given the long lifespan of patents,” said Merck Chief Executive Robert Davis. in an interview. Davis said the Prometheus drug, PRA023, developed to treat ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune diseases, could be a multi-billion dollar seller for Merck. He said the recent release of encouraging Phase II clinical trial results had Merck jumping into action. “We’ve been watching their clinical development program for a while,” Davis said. If the deal closes in the third quarter of this year as hoped, Merck could initiate an advanced ulcerative colitis study of the drug in the fourth quarter or first quarter of 2024, Davis said. Merck has been seeking deals to protect itself from potential revenue losses as patents on its Keytruda cancer immunotherapy begin to expire towards the end of the decade. The company made nearly $21 billion in Keytruda sales last year. Davis said the proceeds from the Prometheus acquisition could start coming in when Keytruda’s patents could potentially expire. Davis compared the deal to one he struck in 2021 for Acceleron, which allowed Merck to rapidly grow its cardiovascular drug portfolio. “I think we now have a very strong portfolio in the cardiometabolic area. We see this acquisition of Prometheus building a similar portfolio in the area of ​​immunology,” Davis said, adding that Merck brings scale, global reach and significant capital to deploy. Last summer, Merck was reportedly in talks to buy cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc (SGEN.O), but rival Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) ended up closing a $43 billion deal for Seagen on last month. Davis said Merck would continue to be opportunistic on acquisitions, but was agnostic about size. “We’re looking at where we see the most compelling science, and where that science aligns with the value we’re moving,” Davis said, noting that the company isn’t interested in big transactions focused on transformation or growth. cost synergy. Merck’s talks with Prometheus were first reported by The Wall Street Journal. In February, the company forecast 2023 earnings below Wall Street estimates and a sharp drop in sales of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment. Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

