US executive compensation withstood the stock market drop in 2022
Moderna, Simon Property Group and Marriott are among at least 107 S&P 500 companies that gave their CEOs pay rises last year even as their shares fell, according to regulatory filings.
According to a preliminary analysis of regulatory findings conducted by ISS Corporate Solutions (ICS) for the Financial Times, more than a third of S&P 500 companies awarded executives higher compensation for 2022 than in 2021, even though they had recorded negative total shareholder returns last year.
About one in four companies with negative returns cut their chief executive’s salary, according to ICS, which analyzed 289 companies that had filed annual proxy statements as of April 14.
Analysis shows that many CEOs have continued to enjoy significant pay rewards despite a 19% decline in the benchmark S&P 500 last year, the biggest drop since 2008. Median CEO pay has fallen by less than 1% to $14.3 million for businesses. who disclosed the 2022 salary, ICS analysis showed.
Institutional investors have expressed frustration as the compensation of US executives has exceeded that of most employees in recent years. Shareholder support for the CEO’s salary dwindled last year, and the head of Norway’s $1.2 billion oil fund has attacked corporate greed and excessive rewards for poor performance.
After wages fell at many companies during the worst period of the Covid-19 pandemic, total compensation for CEOs has fully rebounded, said Matteo Tonello, chief executive of the Conference Board.
He added: [Last year]there has been a rather remarkable increase in say-on-pay vote failures at a significant number of large, blue-chip companies.
We’ll continue to see more of those situations with a lag between pay and performance this year, he predicted.
Simon Properties, the largest shopping center owner in the United States, awarded CEO David Simon $35.7 million for 2022, up from $10.5 million in 2021. Simon, son of the company’s co-founder, received a cash bonus of $28 million. The company’s total shareholder return fell 22% last year.
Vaccine maker Moderna raised CEO Stephane Bancel’s salary by 6.7% to $19.4 million last year as its total shareholder return, which includes dividends, fell 29%. Since 2020, however, its shareholder returns have significantly outperformed those of its peers in the Nasdaq Biotech Index.
The salary of Marriott hotel chain general manager Anthony Capuano rose 1.6% to $18.7 million last year as his total shareholder return fell 9.3%.
Company officials this year pointed to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s new compensation rules in relation to performance disclosure, which are designed to give investors clearer insight into the relationship between chief compensation and performance. total for shareholders. These disclosures were mandated by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform Act of 2010, but were not adopted by the SEC until last year. Disclosures include compensation actually paid, a measure derived from unearned shares.
Compensation actually paid to Capuanos fell 27% in 2022 due to a decline in the company’s stock price, Marriott said.
Comparing traditional salary disclosures to total shareholder return in a single year doesn’t paint the full picture, she said.
Moderna declined to comment and Simon Properties did not respond to requests for comment.
The best performing S&P 500 companies in 2022 were oil and gas companies. Occidental Petroleum, Hess, Marathon and Schlumberger’s total shareholder return soared more than 80% in 2022. But while Occidental CEO Vicki Hollubs’ salary rose 35% as shares of the company doubled in 2022, Marathon’s CEO salary was flat for the year, and salary at Schlumberger fell 6.4%.
Exxon last week said chief executive Darren Woods’ salary for 2022 had risen 52% to $36 million as oil companies posted record profits last year.
Similar to the SEC’s compensation ratio disclosure, the SEC’s new pay-to-performance disclosures will attract public scrutiny and public attention if [corporate] pay-for-performance seems unbalanced, said George Georgiev, a professor at Emory University School of Law.
In its inaugural pay-for-performance publication, Boeing said its total shareholder return has lagged its peer group for three consecutive years. CEO David Calhoun’s salary rose 6.6% in 2022 to $22.5 million last year, the company said.
Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that Boeing investors vote against Calhoun’s salary at the company’s April 18 meeting.
Boeing declined to comment.
The SEC’s pay-for-performance disclosures will help investors identify the relationship between CEO pay and performance, said Michael Kesner, partner at consultancy Pay Governance.
What shareholders expect you to do well when I do well and you’re going to get hammered when I get hammered, he said.
