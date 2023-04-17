Rich young Americans have lost faith in the stock market and are instead betting on these 3 assets

(Moneywise) – The stock market has long been the go-to choice for people looking to invest their money. But that could be about to change as a younger generation enters the scene.

According to a recent Bank of America survey, people between the ages of 21 and 42 with at least $3 million in assets only have 25% of their portfolio invested in stocks. For high net worth investors over 43, the equity allocation is much higher at 55%.

Recent market volatility may have something to do with the decisions of these millennials.

“We’ve had a very strong run in the stock market over the past decade and are now experiencing a period of volatility. That’s what people are concerned about,” said Jeff Busconi, chief operating officer at Bank of America Private Bank, in an interview.

Despite the stock market’s recent rebound, the benchmark S&P 500 index is still down about 9% from a year ago.

Busconi adds that the younger generation of investors increasingly believe that “a traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds will not produce above-average returns over time.”

Moneywise reviewed news reports, industry surveys, and other materials to identify assets favored by wealthy millennials.

Real estate

Real estate has been a popular asset class lately, perhaps because it’s a well-known inflation hedge.

As the price of raw materials and labor rises, new properties cost more to build. And that drives up the price of existing real estate.

Well-chosen properties can provide more than just price appreciation. Investors also get to earn a steady stream of rental income.

It’s no surprise that high net worth individuals, regardless of age, see an opportunity in this asset.

In the Bank of America survey, 28% of young people said real estate has great potential for growth; 31% of the older group have the same opinion.

But you don’t have to be a homeowner to start investing in real estate. There are many real estate investment trusts (REITs) as well as crowdfunding platforms that can help you become a real estate tycoon.

Cryptocurrency

Once considered a niche asset, cryptocurrency has now entered the mainstream. A CFA Institute study earlier this year showed that 94% of state and government pension plans have invested in cryptocurrencies.

Of course, many investors have learned about cryptocurrency volatility the hard way from this year’s massive pullback. But some wealthy millennials still believe in the asset class.

In the Bank of America survey, 29% of young people said crypto offers great opportunities for growth, while only 7% of the older group agreed.

Unsurprisingly, younger people are also much more exposed to crypto (average allocation of 15% of their portfolio) than the older generation (average allocation of 2% of their portfolio).

Getting in on the action is easy, there are plenty of platforms that allow you to invest in crypto. Just be aware of the fees: many exchanges charge up to 4% commission fees just for buying and selling crypto. But a few investment apps charge 0%.

Capital investment

Private equity refers to investments in companies that are not publicly traded.

A private equity fund takes money from investors in the fund, invests the money in companies usually by taking controlling stakes, and works with companies’ management teams to make their companies more valuable. The goal is to sell their portfolio companies later, hopefully for a decent profit.

Although private equity funds are generally not open to small investors, they are growing in popularity among the wealthy.

In 2021, private equity buyouts doubled from 2020 to $1.1 trillion, according to Bain & Company.

This investment class has also caught the attention of wealthy millennials.

The Bank of America survey suggested that 25% of people aged 21-42 with at least $3 million in assets identified private equity as one of the biggest growth opportunities, compared to 15% for older people.

This story originally appeared on Moneywise and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.