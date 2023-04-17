The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) continues to advance ESG





launches the first dedicated English ESG questionnaire, In accordance with international standards, Designed to enable TASE-listed companies that have not yet published an ESG report This decision aims to increase the companies’ exposure to international ESG rating companies and to a greater number of local and international investors. Completed questionnaires from TASE-listed companies will enable TASE to collaborate with international index publishers in the development of additional ESG indices TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE:TASE) today released its first ESG quiz for companies listed on the TASE to increase their ESG involvement and allow investors better access to ESG-related information, in line with international standards. The questionnaire was developed in collaboration with Good Vision, an ESG advisory firm, and is designed to help companies that have not yet published an ESG report. The questionnaire is based on a review of similar questionnaires commonly used internationally and has been customized for TASE-listed companies. The questionnaire is presented in English and contains 40 questions that cover various aspects of environment, society and governance, and also offers a basic glossary, to facilitate the process for newcomers and to make the process of filling more targeted, easy and accessible. . Companies that choose to complete the forms will post the questionnaire on their own websites, increasing their exposure to a wider pool of local and international investors. At the same time, the questionnaire and the links that will be submitted by the companies will be published on the dedicated ESG page of the TASE website. TASE sees the publication of the questionnaire as another step in the advancement of ESG, which has gained momentum in recent years, globally and in Israeland as a way to increase the exposure of Israeli companies to international ESG rating companies as well as local and international investors. TASE notes that currently only 70 of publicly traded companies publish comprehensive ESG reports, compared to 90% of companies included in the S&P-500 index. A year ago, TASE posted a dedicated page on the TASE website containing a list of publicly traded companies that have published an ESG report, including links to the corresponding page on the company’s website. TASE has 3 ESG indices: TA-125 Fossil Free, Cleantech and the veteran Maala Index. The aim is to launch additional ESG indices in the future in collaboration with an international index publisher, which will allow the public to invest in companies that publish a complete or condensed ESG report, based on the questionnaire. To date, 40 ETFs and tracking funds on local and international ESG indices are traded on TASE, with a market capitalization of assets of 1.5 billion shekels. Ivri VerbineCEO of Good Vision and President of by Grant Thornton Global Sustainability Forum, said: “In recent years, we have seen the increasing weight of public company ESG activity and disclosure in the considerations of regulators, customers and, most importantly, investors. By providing a simple and user-friendly questionnaire, TASE helps companies that are taking their first steps in this area to align themselves with international standards, set up processes and make their ESG activity transparent.” Hani Shitrit Bach, EVP and Head of Listings at TASE, said: “ESG has taken center stage as an important and material consideration for institutional and private investors, and in particular for overseas investors. Completed questionnaires will enhance the exposure of TASE-listed companies to investors. foreign and international rating companies and will allow TASE to collaborate with international index publishers in the development of additional ESG indices. ‘between us to ensure sustainable growth, to protect the environment and to create a fairer and more just society.’ Consult the dedicated page on the TASE website Contact: Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Tel: +972 76 8160405

[email protected]

