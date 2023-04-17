World Markets: SGX Nifty to US Dollar today triggers Indian stock market

World market today: Major U.S. stock market benchmarks ended in the red after the U.S. dollar retreated from a one-year low. After hitting a one-year low at 100.80, the Dollar Index rebounded strongly from Friday’s trades and regained 101 levels. In early morning trading Monday in the Asian stock market, the Dollar Index gained further as it signaled increased selling pressure on other assets. SGX Nifty opened lower today and hit an intraday low of 17,780 levels. Oil prices fell slightly in morning trading on the Asian stock market.

Here we list the major global market triggers that may dictate the Indian stock market today:

American stock market

On Wall Street, all three major benchmarks ended in the red on Friday. The Dow Jones index fell 0.42%, the S&P 500 fell 0.21% while tech heavyweight Nasdaq corrected 0.35%.

“Due to rising US Dollar rates, global equity markets are likely to remain volatile, but a major clue should come from the Dow Jones Index, which has immediate support placed at 33,850 while major support is at 33,500. Similarly, Dow Jones faces an immediate hurdle at 34,400 levels while 34,750 is a major hurdle for the index visible on the chart,” said Anuj Gupta, VP of Research at IIFL Securities.

US dollar rate

After rebounding from a one-year low, the US Dollar continues to attract interest from FX bulls in Monday’s morning trades. In the early morning, the Dollar Index jumped 0.16% to 101,450 levels.

On the reason for the rise in the US dollar rate, market expert Sugandha Sachdeva said: “It was basically the hawkish comments from one of the US Fed officials that supported the strength of the greenback at all times. levels.”

“The US Dollar is likely to remain a selling asset on the upside. The Dollar Index has immediate support placed at 100 levels and should these levels be breached, we can expect the index to decline to 98 respectively. and 96 levels,” predicted Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities. .

Due to the rising US Dollar rate, SGX Nifty opened today lower at 17,813 and then hit an intraday low of 17,780 levels, registering a decline of around 0.50% from its low. previous close.

On what this opening of SGX Nifty suggests, Anuj Gupta said, “SGX Nifty opened lower today due to the rise in the price of the US Dollar in early morning trading in the Asian market, which suggests a weak opening on Dalal Street.”

Asian Stock Exchange

In the early morning, the Japanese Nikkei lost 0.11%, the Shanghai index jumped 0.57%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.25% while South Korea’s KOSPI lost 0. .14%.

crude oil price

Oil prices fell slightly in early morning trading on Monday as the price of Brent crude oil corrected around 0.4% and hit $86.25 a barrel while the price of crude oil WTI rose 0.1% to $82.36 a barrel.

U.S. bond yield

In the early morning, the US 10-year bond yield slipped 0.32% to 3.511 levels while the US 30-year bond yield fell 0.08% to 3.734 levels.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or brokerage firms, and not of Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

