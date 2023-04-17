SpaceX prepares to launch its ‘Starship’ monster rocket : NPR



. SpaceX

SpaceX

In South Texas, commercial spaceflight company SpaceX is preparing to test a huge stainless steel rocket. The machine could one day carry humans to the moon, Mars and beyond.

But first, he must fly.

“It’s a very complex machine; it has so many different components,” says Paulo Lozano, director of MIT’s Space Propulsion Laboratory. The rocket is bigger than ever built. Success will depend on dozens of engines, working in perfect synchronization.

The stakes couldn’t be higher, at least to hear SpaceX CEO Elon Musk talk about the mission.

“Eventually the Sun will expand and destroy all life,” Musk said, standing in front of the giant rocket about a year ago. “It is very important and essential in the long term that we become a multi-planet species.”

Musk hopes Starship will provide a critical step to becoming multiplanetary, by allowing large payloads to be carried into orbit inexpensively. His goal is for Starship to one day carry the first people to Mars.

SpaceX also has a commercial interest in seeing its gigantic rocket fly. Starship could be used to launch a large number of “Starlink” satellites providing internet to society. Starlink is seen as a key part of SpaceX’s future, and Starship would allow the network to grow rapidly, said Tim Farrar, president of TMF Associates, a telecommunications consultancy.

But Starship is unlike any other rocket, and SpaceX acknowledges that the first test flight will be extremely risky. This launch attempt is expected to take place during a 150-minute window that opens at 8 a.m. EST on Monday, April 17. When the company recently released its flight schedule, it replaced “liftoff” in its mission schedule with two words: “guaranteed excitement.”

Spaceships were made to fly

Standing nearly 400 feet tall, Starship is made of gleaming stainless steel, an unusual choice in a business where every pound of weight counts. In fact, SpaceX has started researching advanced, lightweight composites for Starship, Musk told the Space Studies Board of the National Academies in 2021. But he soon realized that steel was cheap, plentiful and, above all, incredibly strong. It could hold cryogenic rocket fuel and tolerate the grueling heat of re-entry better than other materials.

“I’m a big fan of stainless steel,” he joked. “Stainless steel and I should have a bedroom or something.”



. SpaceX

SpaceX

The rocket also uses an unconventional fuel choice of methane. Most high-powered rockets use hydrogen as fuel because it’s light and very efficient, Lozano says.

But methane has some advantages: it is cheaper to produce and easier to handle than hydrogen, and traces of methane are present in the atmosphere of Mars. This means that a future Starship mission to the Red Planet might be able to refuel by drawing methane from the atmosphere or another local source.

“I think the idea, down the road, is to use the methane that’s found on places like Mars,” Lozano said.

To compensate for its extra weight, Starship relies on powerful engines called Raptors. The spacecraft itself uses six Raptors to fly, but the super heavy booster that will lift it into space uses 33 of the engines, working together.

Again, the decision to use so many engines is a compromise, according to Lozano. It allows the rocket to produce an enormous amount of thrust, which it needs to lift off. But, he adds, “having this large number of rocket engines running simultaneously is actually quite difficult. I think that will be one of the biggest challenges.”

In fact, the Soviet Union tried a similar approach to reaching the moon in the late 1960s. It built a massive rocket called the N1, the first stage of which used 30 engines. However, even a single engine failure was enough to detonate the rocket, and four prototypes were destroyed before the Soviets finally abandoned the program. In contrast, America used five huge engines for the first stage of the Saturn V rocket. The reduced complexity allowed the rocket to carry astronauts to the moon.

The stainless steel rocket saves the world

Assuming everything works, Musk thinks Starship’s cheap and durable design will make it a workhorse for transporting things through space. Speaking last year, Musk said he hoped Starship could be reused every six to eight hours, and the booster could be reused, in theory at least, every hour.

In the short term, it will not carry out interplanetary missions. Instead, SpaceX needs it to carry satellites into orbit for its satellite internet service known as Starlink. Starlink is a major source of revenue for the company and users have shown strong interest. But the Starlink system is limited in the number of subscribers it can support, says telecommunications consultant Tim Farrar.



. SpaceX

SpaceX

“In order to continue to grow their subscriber base, they need more capacity and that will require more and bigger satellites,” he says.

It could take thousands more satellites to build a system large enough to meet demand. Right now, SpaceX’s small rockets can only launch a few dozen at a time. Starship can launch many larger and heavier satellites which the company can use to increase its profitability.

“If they can launch Starship, that will definitely help a lot,” he says.

NASA also pays SpaceX about a billion dollars to develop a version of Starship to visit the moon, though that mission is likely still several years away.

The launch of Starship comes at a difficult time for the tech industry, notes Farrar. SpaceX is currently trying to raise additional capital to continue the development of Starship and Starlink.

For now, investors seem happy to let SpaceX try out its huge, potentially interplanetary rocket. But he says if the launch fails and Starship falls even further behind, it could affect all of SpaceX’s businesses, especially in the current financial climate.

“[If] people lose faith, and people lose that belief,” Farrar says, “then things are going to be very different.”