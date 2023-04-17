



The Federal Trade Commission acted to stop Nexway, a multinational payment processing company, and its CEO and Chief Strategy Officer, from serving as a facilitator for tech support scammers through credit card laundering. The defendants in the case have agreed to court orders that prohibit them from further payment laundering and require them to closely monitor other high-risk customers for illegal activity. The complaint and orders were filed by the US Department of Justice on behalf of the FTC. The FTC’s complaint against Nexway (and several of its subsidiaries and an associated company known as Asknet), its CEO Victor Iezuitov, and its chief strategy officer Casey Potenzone accuses the defendants of being at the center of several scams of offshore tech support, processing tens of millions of dollars in fees and giving scammers access to the US credit card network. Companies like Nexway that knowingly launder charges for scammers are breaking the law and helping scammers cheat consumers’ money, said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Bureau. The FTC will not hesitate to use its law enforcement powers to stop them. The Department of Justice will not hesitate to prosecute and hold accountable payment processors that facilitate tech support scams that defraud consumers, said Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, Chief of the Civil Division of the Ministry of Justice. The Department is committed to protecting consumers from companies that engage in or support deceptive practices. According to the complaint, Nexway acted as a payment processor for several tech support scams dating back to at least 2016, noting that the company’s premium tech support customer base accounted for a quarter of its entire business between 2016 and 2020. The complaint details Nexways’ dealings with tech support scammers, in which Nexway acquired credit card merchant accounts and then used those accounts to collect money from consumers on the scammers’ behalf. The complaint accuses Nexway, Iezuitov and Potenzone of knowing that their tech support customers were scammers and directly received numerous complaints about the companies. The court orders include a number of restrictions and demands on Nexway and Iezuitov, asknet and Potenzone: Prohibition of laundering bank cards: The orders will prohibit defendants from laundering sales through their merchant accounts.

The orders will prohibit defendants from engaging in payment processing for tech support companies that use pop-ups, telemarketing, or false or unfounded advertising. Monetary judgments: The orders require Nexway and its subsidiaries to pay $350,000; Asknet and its affiliates to pay $150,000; Iezuitov to pay $100,000; and Potenzone to pay $50,000. The orders contain a total monetary judgment of $16.5 million, which is partially stayed due to the defendants’ failure to pay the full amount. If the defendants are found to have lied to the FTC about the financial situation, the full judgment would be immediately due. The Commission’s vote to authorize staff to refer the complaint to the DOJ and approve the proposed consent decree was 4-0. Voting on this issue closed on February 16, 2023, prior to the departure of former Commissioner Christine S. Wilsons from the Commission. The DOJ filed the lawsuit and proposed consent decrees on behalf of the Commission in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. NOTE: The Commission authorizes the filing of a complaint when it has reason to believe that the named defendants violate or are about to violate the law and it believes that a proceeding is in the public interest. Consent decrees have the force of law when approved and signed by the district court judge. The FTC’s staff attorneys on this issue were Russell Deitch and J. Ronald Brooke, Jr. of the FTC’s Consumer Protection Office.

