Stock Market Slides After Mixed Bank Earnings, Meta Degradation and Google AI Trauma

Stock indices fell on Monday and edged closer to session lows in the past hour. Bank earnings showed mixed results. State Street Bank (STT) led the decline, plunging more than 12%.







The Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively unchanged. The Nasdaq lost 0.3% while the S&P 500 lost 0.2%. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) increased by almost 0.6%.

NYSE volume was slightly higher and Nasdaq volume fell from the same time on Friday.

The Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) fell 0.6%. The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) highlighted the outperformance of growth stocks, up 1.5%.

Crude oil fell 1.8% to $80.98 a barrel. Gold futures were down 0.7% at $2,002 an ounce. The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) slipped 0.8% with the yellow metal.

Bitcoin sold 3.5% to $29,400, trading below the psychological level of $30,000. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) fell 5.3%.

The 10-year US Treasury yield added 7 basis points to 3.60%. THE FedWatch CME Tool shows more than 80% chance for a quarter-point rate hike at the Fed’s monetary policy meeting in May.

European equities were mixed, with the German DAX and Paris CAC falling 0.1%. London’s FTSE added 0.2% in afternoon trading.

The New York Federal Reserve’s Empire State Manufacturing Survey index rebounded to 10.8 in April from -24.6 in March, and better than the -18.3 estimate.

Moderna plummets after flu shot fails

Modern (mrna) fell 7.9% in the stock market on Monday after a study released on Sunday highlighted the failure of flu research. Last week, the drugmaker disappointed investors after reporting an unsuccessful study of people with the flu.

In other news, Cancer vaccine treatment co-developed with Dow Jones component Merck (M.K.R.) showed positive results in a mid-term trial.

Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX) soared nearly 70% in volume after Merck bought the biotech for $200 a share, or about $10.8 billion.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of this year. The Dow component MRK fell 0.6%.

Phase (ENPH) rebounded more than 9% after Piper Sandler moved the solar stock from neutral to overweight with a price target of 255. ENPH led the S&P 500 today.

Banks mixed as stock market eyes earnings

Charles Schwab (BLACK) rebounded 3.1% after announcing better-than-expected first-quarter results but a slight loss in revenue. According to the Wall Street Journal, bank deposits fell 30% as customers transferred money to higher-yielding investments.

Shares are down 37% for the year so far, hit hard by the March banking crisis.

State Street (STT) plunged more than 12% after missing the top and bottom lines in the first quarter. STT fell below the 21-day and 200-day lines. Banking stock is on course for its biggest drop since March 2020.

M&T Bank (MTB) flip-flopped, gaining 5.7% from prior losses, after beating first-quarter EPS and revenue.

Stock market: Chinese stocks, upgrades and downgrades

ParentGoogle Alphabet (GOOGL) lost 3.4% on news that Samsung was considering replacing the search engine with a popular AI alternative after the search engine failed in an initial attempt to integrate the new AI into apps. search engine capabilities. Even so, it is far too early to rule out a strong recovery from the tech giant.

Chinese smart electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng Motors (XPEV) increased by more than 12% after a Reuters report on a new manufacturing platform at a lower cost.

Game Technology Developer Roblox (RBLX) fell 11% after releasing March stats, including 66.2 million daily active users, down from 67.3 million in February.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLI) jumped 4.2% after JPMorgan moved the retailer from underweight to neutral and raised its price target to 66.

Chinese e-commerce giant Ali Baba (BABA) rose 1.4%, benefiting from positive first quarter GDP figures.

Tech stocks retreat

Parent Facebook Metaplatforms (META) fell 1.7% after New Street Research downgraded the social media stock’s rating to neutral from buy and maintained the price target of 220.

Teak Resources (TEAK) climbed 5% in volume and exited a cup base, hitting the 47 buy point. The Canadian copper and minerals miner rose on Bloomberg News that the company has been approached by three companies for the exploitation of its base metals.

The relative strength line has reached a new high, as indicated by the blue dot on MarketSmith’s pattern recognition.

Based in the Netherlands ASML (ASML) fell 4.8% in heavy volume as chip stocks saw weakness. The move sent stocks below the 50-day line, a warning signal.

Dell Technologies (Dell) recovered 1.2% from earlier losses, after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to neutral with a price target of 47.

Follow Kimberley Koenig for more stock insights on Twitter@IBD_KKoenig.

