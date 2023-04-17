Business
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy heads to Wall Street to deliver a speech at the New York Stock Exchange
NEW YORK CITY — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but on condition of capping future federal spending at 1% — as he lashed out at the President Joe Biden for refusing to engage in budget cut negotiations to avert a debt crisis.
In a high-profile speech to the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy, the Republican leader who is celebrating his 100th day as a speaker, said the country’s debt load is a “ticking time bomb” and that Biden is “missing out.” action” as a deadline is about to raise the debt ceiling.
“As the president continues to hide, House Republicans will act,” McCarthy said.
His speech on Wall Street comes as Washington heads into a potential fiscal crisis over the need to raise the national debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion, and avoid a federal default. The Treasury Department said it was taking “extraordinary measures” to keep paying its bills, but the money will run out this summer.
McCarthy faces her own challenges. With his slim majority and weak grip on power, he was unable to rally his troops around a budget cut proposal he could take to the White House as a starting point for negotiations.
Yet McCarthy has pledged to pass a House bill that would raise the national debt ceiling by one year — putting the problem squarely in the 2024 presidential election — coupling it with a plan to bring federal spending back to fiscal year 2022 levels and cap future spending. no more than 1%.
Republicans also want to attach political priorities, including cuts to federal safety net benefit programs for the poorest Americans.
The White House said ahead of McCarthy’s speech that “a speech is not a plan,” rejecting his overture and resuming pressure on the Republican leader to approve an unconditional debt ceiling increase.
“There is a responsible solution to the debt limit: fix it quickly, without risk or hostage-taking,” said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.
Once a matter of routine, the need for Congress to pass legislation raising the country’s debt ceiling to keep paying bills already racked up has increasingly become a political weapon used especially by Republicans as leverage to their political priorities.
McCarthy is working hard to unite the “five families” — the various caucuses, including the Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee and others within the House Republican majority — around a plan that could be presented to Biden to kick off negotiations.
Federal spending soared during the COVID-19 crisis, hitting $7.4 trillion in 2021, before falling back to $6.2 trillion in fiscal year 2022, Treasury Department data shows. . The country’s debt has also steadily increased, doubling under the George W. Bush administration with the 9/11 wars abroad and rising again under the Obama administration as spending rose and tax revenues fell during the Great Recession.
The nation runs more than $1 trillion in annual deficits, and the last time the federal budget was balanced was in 2001.
McCarthy noted that President Ronald Reagan also warned against government spending. The cuts House Republicans want to make aren’t “draconian,” McCarthy said.
Once, his speech was interrupted by applause from leaders and others at the stock exchange.
The White House and Democrats in Congress have been unwilling to engage in talks with Republicans, saying Congress should simply raise the debt ceiling with no strings attached.
The split-screen exhibit in New York, however, showed the challenges ahead for McCarthy focusing on budget issues.
As the speaker delivered his speech, his Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan convened a court hearing in New York focused in part on District Attorney Alvin Bragg who indicted former President Donald Trump on charges of fundraising. campaign and other charges related to alleged silent payments to adults. movie star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy model who claim to have had sex with them.
READ ALSO | The “new” New York: is it what we imagined in 2021?
———-
* Receive news from eyewitnesses
* More news about New York
* Download the abc7NY app for news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Got a news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If you attach a video or photo, the terms of use apply.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc7ny.com/kevin-mccarthy-house-speaker-wall-street-new-york-stock-exchange/13141676/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Reviews | The Republican search for alternatives to Trump
- Sweden begins largest military exercise in over 25 years DW 17/04/2023
- Rishi Sunak will share awkward dinner with Boris Johnson and Liz Truss after trying to thwart his Brexit plan
- President Joko Widodo says deforestation has dropped dramatically, KNPI calls for 3,500 hectares of mangrove forest cleared for projects
- Apply now to become KPMG’s next generation of technology innovators.
- Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Statement:
- Guildford Dragon NEWS
- “Euphoria Fashion”: the secrets behind the show’s costume design
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Lockheed Martin declares success demonstrating technology for in-orbit satellite services
- Bracknell Forest Coronation Celebration | Bracknell Forestry Council
- Key leadership appointments to drive WHO’s strategic direction and initiatives