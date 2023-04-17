House Speaker Kevin McCarthy heads to Wall Street to deliver a speech at the New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK CITY — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pledged on Monday to pass legislation to raise the nation’s debt ceiling — but on condition of capping future federal spending at 1% — as he lashed out at the President Joe Biden for refusing to engage in budget cut negotiations to avert a debt crisis.

In a high-profile speech to the New York Stock Exchange, McCarthy, the Republican leader who is celebrating his 100th day as a speaker, said the country’s debt load is a “ticking time bomb” and that Biden is “missing out.” action” as a deadline is about to raise the debt ceiling.

“As the president continues to hide, House Republicans will act,” McCarthy said.

His speech on Wall Street comes as Washington heads into a potential fiscal crisis over the need to raise the national debt ceiling, now at $31 trillion, and avoid a federal default. The Treasury Department said it was taking “extraordinary measures” to keep paying its bills, but the money will run out this summer.

McCarthy faces her own challenges. With his slim majority and weak grip on power, he was unable to rally his troops around a budget cut proposal he could take to the White House as a starting point for negotiations.

Yet McCarthy has pledged to pass a House bill that would raise the national debt ceiling by one year — putting the problem squarely in the 2024 presidential election — coupling it with a plan to bring federal spending back to fiscal year 2022 levels and cap future spending. no more than 1%.

Republicans also want to attach political priorities, including cuts to federal safety net benefit programs for the poorest Americans.

The White House said ahead of McCarthy’s speech that “a speech is not a plan,” rejecting his overture and resuming pressure on the Republican leader to approve an unconditional debt ceiling increase.

“There is a responsible solution to the debt limit: fix it quickly, without risk or hostage-taking,” said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates.

Once a matter of routine, the need for Congress to pass legislation raising the country’s debt ceiling to keep paying bills already racked up has increasingly become a political weapon used especially by Republicans as leverage to their political priorities.

McCarthy is working hard to unite the “five families” — the various caucuses, including the Freedom Caucus, the Republican Study Committee and others within the House Republican majority — around a plan that could be presented to Biden to kick off negotiations.

Federal spending soared during the COVID-19 crisis, hitting $7.4 trillion in 2021, before falling back to $6.2 trillion in fiscal year 2022, Treasury Department data shows. . The country’s debt has also steadily increased, doubling under the George W. Bush administration with the 9/11 wars abroad and rising again under the Obama administration as spending rose and tax revenues fell during the Great Recession.

The nation runs more than $1 trillion in annual deficits, and the last time the federal budget was balanced was in 2001.

McCarthy noted that President Ronald Reagan also warned against government spending. The cuts House Republicans want to make aren’t “draconian,” McCarthy said.

Once, his speech was interrupted by applause from leaders and others at the stock exchange.

The White House and Democrats in Congress have been unwilling to engage in talks with Republicans, saying Congress should simply raise the debt ceiling with no strings attached.

The split-screen exhibit in New York, however, showed the challenges ahead for McCarthy focusing on budget issues.

As the speaker delivered his speech, his Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan convened a court hearing in New York focused in part on District Attorney Alvin Bragg who indicted former President Donald Trump on charges of fundraising. campaign and other charges related to alleged silent payments to adults. movie star Stormy Daniels and a Playboy model who claim to have had sex with them.

