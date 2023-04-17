Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday April 17
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, April 14, 2023.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Green Wave
Stocks have had a pretty impressive run over the past few weeks, even with the meltdowns and chaos that rocked the banking sector last month. The Dow Jones enters a four-week positive streak on Monday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each recorded four winning weeks in the past five. But now we’re going deeper into the earnings season, which should offer better insight into how companies view the economy in light of recent data pointing to a slowdown. Follow live market updates.
2. Future gains
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images
Last week was just a taste. Delta Air Lines and several major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, kicked off the earnings season on Thursday and Friday, respectively. But this week brings a bigger list of big names, from a variety of industries, as companies deliver their quarterly newsletters to investors. Here is the schedule for this week:
3. Yellen on tariffs
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S. April 11, 2023.
Elizabeth Frantz | Reuters
With regard to the tightening of credit availability, banks could do the job for the Federal Reserve, according to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The Fed has raised its benchmark rate since last year, seeking to cool the economy and bring down decades-high inflation rates. But since the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month and the ensuing turmoil in the system, the Fed has been under pressure to cool it down with rate hikes and avoid a hard landing for the economy. “Banks are likely to become a bit more cautious in this environment,” Yellen, herself a former Fed chair, said in an interview with CNN which aired over the weekend. “We have already seen some tightening of lending standards in the banking system before this episode, and there may be more to come.”
4. Wait in Wilmington
A person walks past Fox News signage displayed on the News Corporation building in New York, April 12, 2023
andrew kelly | Reuters
The long-awaited Dominion-Fox libel trial was scheduled to begin Monday morning in Wilmington, Delaware, but the court announced Sunday evening that it will postponed to Tuesday. An official announcement on the delay is expected at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, and observers will be looking for clues as to why the kickoff was postponed. Several media reported that the two sides were involved in late settlement talks. Dominion sues Fox Corp. and its cable networks for $1.6 billion for broadcasting false claims that the voting machine company helped rig the 2020 presidential election against Donald Trump. Fox pushed back against the claims, saying he is protected by the First Amendment.
5. Big Pharmaceutical Deal
Newly built Merck Research Center located at 213 E Grand Ave in South San Francisco.
JasonDoy | iStock Unpublished | Getty Images
Merck seeks to bolster its immunology offerings with a $10.8 billion deal to buy Prometheus Biosciences. The $200 per share deal represents a 75% premium to where Prometheus stock closed on Friday. Shares of Prometheus jumped about 70% in premarket trading on Monday. The deal will also give Merck access to an treatment for ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, which the company says could fetch billions of dollars. “We have been monitoring their clinical development program for some time,” Merck CEO Robert Davis told Reuters.
CNBC’s Brian Evans, Kevin Breuninger and Lillian Rizzo contributed to this report.
