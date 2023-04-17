Business
At NYSE, McCarthy presents GOP budget proposal
Just over a month after President Joe Biden released his budget plan for the next fiscal year, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that he was ready to raise the cap. of debt through May 2024, while providing insight for GOPs. budget proposal.
What do you want to know
- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the New York Stock Exchange on Monday that he was willing to raise the debt ceiling through May 2024 as he outlined the government’s budget proposal. GOP.
- McCarthy said the GOP plan would focus on limiting budget growth to 1% each year for the next decade, recall millions of unspent COVID funds allocated throughout the pandemic, and grow the economy by reducing the dependence on china
- The Republican plan would also put work incentives into social programs, while protecting Social Security and Medicare, McCarthy said.
- For the White House, McCarthys’ proposal remains a non-starter as the administration says Congress must raise the debt ceiling without conditions
In the coming weeks, the House will vote on a bill to raise the debt ceiling through next year, save taxpayers billions of dollars, make us less dependent on China, curb our high inflation, all without touching Social Security and Medicare, McCarthy promised. .
McCarthy said the GOP plan would focus on limiting budget growth to 1% each year for the next decade, recall millions of unspent COVID funds allocated throughout the pandemic, and grow the economy by reducing the dependence on China and putting in place incentives to work on social programs, while protecting rights.
Although he didn’t go into great detail, the speech served as McCarthy’s first real glimpse of the GOP budget agenda, and he repeatedly called out President Joe Biden for misleading the public and not having negotiated in good faith with the Republicans. McCarthy said an unconditional increase in the debt ceiling would not come under the scrutiny of a Republican-controlled House.
Seventy-five days ago at our meeting, I made it clear to the president, let’s find a way to come to an agreement like we’ve done before, McCarthy said. If the president agreed to negotiate in good faith, we would already be finished. Unfortunately, I haven’t heard from the White House since our very first meeting. President Biden has been missing and misled the public.
In March, when Spectrum News sat down with the speaker for an exclusive one-on-one interview, McCarthy promised to look at every place we spend money to see where we [can] make the dollar go further. At the time, McCarthy blamed the delay in releasing a GOP budget plan on Bidens’ own delayed proposal.
Presidents are expected to propose a budget on the first Monday in February for the budget year that begins October 1.
We would have liked it to be released next month already, but the problem is that the president has delayed us for more than a month by not presenting his budget, he said at the time. And the difficulty is to remember that the president has been in office for two years, he knew this day to be able to work on this budget. We just took over in January.
In his Monday speech, McCarthy reiterated some of those talking points.
We owe it to our children to save money everywhere, he said. Our proposal will examine Washington’s wasteful spending and executive overreach in all its forms. Among other things, it will recall tens of billions of dollars in COVID-related money. House Republicans have already passed a bill to officially end the pandemic, and the president just signed it into law last week. So now is the time for Washington to get back to normal. People are tired of politicians using COVID as an excuse for more extreme inflationary spending. If the money was authorized to fight the pandemic but was not spent during the pandemic, it should not be spent after the pandemic is over.
Another key point of McCarthy’s proposal would be the reinstatement of work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents on Social Security programs such as SNAP food assistance.
Right now, there are more job openings than people looking for work, McCarthy said. You know why? That’s partly because the Biden administration has weakened work requirements. Incentives are important, and today’s incentives are out of whack. It’s time to get Americans back to work.
McCarthy’s promise of a vote on the debt ceiling in the coming weeks is not without its challenges. Its slim majority means everyone will be on hand to push the bill through the House. And even if McCarthy can get the votes, the bill probably wouldn’t get the votes in the Senate.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., said McCarthy’s speech provided no new details on the Republican plan and accused the president of putting the country on a path to financial disaster.
Despite the speaker’s concerns about costs, nothing would do more to increase costs for American families than an unnecessary Republican default crisis, McCarthy told a news conference in Washington. President McCarthy should know that when you insist on tying things to the debt ceiling — something President Trump never did and Republicans under Trump never did — you risk a catastrophic default.
For the White House, McCarthy’s proposal remains a no-start. The administration said Congress must raise the debt ceiling unconditionally, as it has done three times under the Trump administration, before discussions can begin on possible spending cuts.
Our standard has not changed, Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the National Economic Council, told Spectrum News. We presented our budget which provides details on taxes and expenditures. They should do the same.
If they want to have a big negotiation on the fiscal future of this country, they have the obligation to detail what it is, what is their vision? Not only that, we may be in favor of some of these tax expenditure reductions. What is their tax proposal? How do their numbers add up? Will their tax cuts actually increase the deficit more than their spending cuts will reduce it? Our analysis suggests so.
Asked about McCarthy’s accusations that Biden is missing in action and whether the couple have spoken on the budget issue since that Feb. 1 meeting, Ramaurti said he would not enter into private conversations that may have place between White House and Hill staff or between the speaker and the president, but he firmly maintained that negotiations would not take place as Republicans continue to threaten to default on our debt.
It’s perfectly normal and perfectly valid to have conversations about taxes and spending, Ramaurti said. We do this every year as part of the normal process of funding government budget areas. We did it last year. What’s new this time is that Republicans are using the ability to default on our debt as leverage to try to extract painful cuts from it for middle-class families, even though many of those same people voted for $2 trillion. tax cuts for the rich and big business just a few years ago.
The Treasury Department has given Congress a timeline of early June to raise the debt ceiling or default on its bonds, which could spell disaster for global markets and push America into a recession, economists say .

