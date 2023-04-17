Business
Hong Kong is now the third most sustainable stock market, with the US ranking 16th and the UK 20th
2023-04-17 10:07:03 ET
A recently published perspective for
scholarships
in terms of global scores, the Netherlands is ranked as the most sustainable stock market in the world – the fourth consecutive year and Hong Kong is now third after overtaking France. THE
UNITED STATES
And
UNITED KINGDOM
rank 16th and 20th respectively.
Morningstar covers 48 stock markets representing 97% of global market capitalization
Investors looking for
best ESG-related stocks
can check out the latest sustainability report of 48 national equity indices recently released by Morningstar to learn more.
It might be good for due diligence to note that the risk is inherently high in the
energy sector
, which peaks thanks to the carbon risk and fossil fuels. Other economic sectors that pose significant risk include
utilities
industries and basic materials.
Morningstar’s Portfolio Sustainability Score represents overall country-specific index scores, as measured by the companies that make up the index.
The rating covers both developed and emerging markets which together account for 97% of global market capitalization.
The ranking only applies to a stock market if more than 67% of its market capitalization is held by companies that reflect environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk scores. According to Morningstar, the UAE market has the lowest ESG risk score with 85.3% coverage.
The Netherlands has the most sustainable index, Hong Kong overtakes France in 3
rd
As Europe leads the way in corporate-level sustainability, as highlighted in Morningstar’s Sustainability Atlas, Hong Kong
Hang Seng Index
overtook France in third place behind Finland.
The Netherlands topped the rankings thanks to the ESG scores of companies such as payment processor Adyen, global internet group Prosus and semiconductor giant
ASML Company
. In Finland, it is to a multinational telecommunications company
nokia
and Sampo Insurance Company among other companies.
Hong Kong’s rise in the rankings from 2022 saw it overtake France, occupying third place, with most portfolio names returning to very low exposure to ESG risks. According to Morningstar, AIA Group leads the benchmark.
French constituents with excellent ESG risk scores that helped France stay in the top five in fourth place include the luxury brand
LVMH
supplier of electrical equipment and engineering services Schneider Electric, and L’Oréal, a household name in the personal care industry.
The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (
TSMC
), which is a world leader in ESG, helped Taiwan rank fifth – down from 11
e
in 2022. According to the Morningstar report, Portugal and Italy make up the top 10, ranked sixth and ninth respectively.
The United States ranks 16th
e
with Amazon, Meta and Exxon holding high ESG risk ratings
The portfolio sustainability score for global indices ranks the US benchmark 16th out of 48, unchanged from 2022. Meanwhile, the UK index slips three places to 20
e
.
The United States’ global ranking in sustainability in the second quintile is helped by
Apple
,
Microsoft
, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia, Visa and UnitedHealth Group. As most companies move towards a more sustainability-focused approach, ESG risk ratings
Amazon
,
Meta
And
Exxon Mobil
are classified as high.
In other metrics, the United States scores decently in carbon metrics, ranking 19th out of 48, despite being second in the world for carbon dioxide emissions behind China. According to the report, only 4.6% of the index portfolio is in energy stocks – which is the case for the massively dominated US stock market.
technology
,
health pharmaceuticals
financials and cyclical consumption.
China scores poorly on sustainability as it ranks 39th out of 48 markets
In
China
, market giants Tencent and Alibaba both have average ESG risk ratings, but are the main constituents of the Chinese index. The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and the Bank of China have elevated levels of risk, with China falling into the fourth quintile to rank 39th overall (the country index has lost nine positions since 2021).
While Singapore ranks in the second quintile, Japan and South Korea are in the third, and India is in the bottom quartile alongside other Middle Eastern and Latin American markets. Emerging markets in Eastern Europe are also part of this latter group, including Turkey.
Pakistan owns 60% of the market capitalization of energy and utilities stocks
Pakistan Stock Exchange
has approximately 60% of market capitalization in stocks with high carbon risk scores. These include energy stocks, utilities and basic materials stocks. Saudi Arabia, Czech Republic and Qatar are other high energy stock markets with substantial portfolio carbon risk scores.
