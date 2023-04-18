Business
Effective Sustainability Leaders with Chrissa Pagitsas – Darden Report Sustainability Leaders Online
By Molly Mitchell
“A big part of mainstreaming sustainability is how you get to yes. And that’s about change management, communication and stakeholder engagement”
Chrissa Pagitsas, author of Chief Sustainability Officers at Work
Prior to her current role, Pagitsas served as Chief Sustainability Officer at Fannie Mae and helped raise a $50 billion green fund investment through the company. When I started the green mortgage business, she said, it really meant convincing commercial owners who have big wallets of these [apartment] buildings to make choices that make their properties more energy efficient. The built environment, or existing commercial buildings, accounts for a significant percentage of greenhouse gas emissions.
In order to convince commercial owners to upgrade to more energy-efficient buildings, Pagitsas and his team created a mortgage that encourages them to consider things like energy-efficient HVAC or better windows when they refinance or acquire a new property, or a green mortgage. Bond-backed mortgages, so a green bond is a green mortgage-backed security, backed by green property.
For Pagitsas, the technical structure of financing environmentally sustainable projects was only half the battle. At the end of the day, [it was really] having that kind of one-on-one conversation with developers and owners to get them to say yes to doing something new that they’ve never done before. It was usually a no at first, and Pagitsas discussed the importance of looking at things from the developers’ perspective to understand what would move the needle for them.
A big part of integrating sustainability is how you get to yes. And it’s about change management, communication and stakeholder engagement, she said. She stressed the need to direct the positive changes that environmentally friendly measures can bring to individuals and businesses rather than focusing on the societal threat posed by unmitigated climate change. Inside or outside her company, she said focusing on opportunity or mitigating the inherent risks of sustainability is the best way to demonstrate value and drive change forward.
“I think that’s what it takes to move the needle in this space is to find the people who are ready to take leaps of faith, ready to be brave, ready to experiment and frankly ready to fail, but learn.”
Chrissa Pagitsas, author of Chief Sustainability Officers at Work
Their conversation then shifted to the broader role of leadership in innovation and sustainability. Any innovation that requires sustainability, truth be told, requires a prime mover willing to take a leap of faith. There are costs, there are new technologies that have not yet been proven. But somewhere along the line, in the beginning, someone said, you know what? I see the potential here and I will lead. And I think that’s what it takes to move the needle in this space, to find the people who are willing to take leaps of faith, willing to be brave, willing to experiment, and frankly willing to fail, but learn.
She pointed out that although today Fannie Maes’ portfolio has more than $100 billion issued in green bonds, early iterations of the product failed.
In writing her book, Pagitsas gathered the experiences of 25 sustainability leaders and used them to draw important lessons and challenges for those seeking to lead in this space. Lenox and Pagitsas some of these challenges, such as navigating complex regulations, managing competing priorities, and balancing short- and long-term goals.
When it comes to engaging with broader stakeholders and focusing more on social and environmental justice, Pagitsas urges companies to engage with critical voices. There will be criticism. How do you make critics partners in bringing you to a better solution? I don’t think companies should be afraid of criticism. I think they should be willing to engage and ask questions and see what they can learn. This is courageous leadership for me.
Listen to the podcast interview here:
About University of Virginia Darden School of Business
The University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business prepares responsible global leaders through unparalleled transformational learning experiences. Dardens graduate programs (MBA, MSBA, and Ph.D.) and the executive education and lifelong learning programs offered by the Darden School Foundation have paved the way for a lifetime of career advancement and impact. Dardens’ premier faculty, renowned for teaching excellence, inspires and shapes modern business leadership worldwide through research, thought leadership, and business publishing. Darden has land in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the Washington, DC area, and a global community that includes 18,000 alumni in 90 countries. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a leading public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
press contact
David Hendrik
Associate Director, Editorial and Media Relations
Darden School of Business
University of Virginia
Hendrickd@darden.virginia.edu
+1-434-964-8724
|
Sources
2/ https://news.darden.virginia.edu/2023/04/17/leadership-unscripted-sustainability-leaders/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- So, is every celebrity an actor now?
- Google Magi: Project ‘Magi’: Google’s sprint to challenge Bing with AI-powered search engine
- Impact of SARS-CoV-2 infection during pregnancy on infant growth
- Why social media impostors fight a constant battle for the stars – The Hollywood Reporter
- Wyoming tennis wrestles with Utah State, 4-1
- Lorraine Kelly is ready for spring in a printed midi dress
- Samsung’s ‘News’ app launches with custom feeds and daily briefings
- COVID-19 is associated with a 3% to 5% increase in diabetes incidence
- Decades of Neglect and Mismanagement Made Türkiye’s Earthquake Deadlier – The Wall Street Journal
- House Republican asks Xi for visa to visit Uyghurs after diplomat calls organ harvesting bill ‘anti-China’
- The senses. Blackburn, Hagerty and Representatives Steube and Rose back Trump for president
- India’s ideas and capabilities are for global good: PM Modi