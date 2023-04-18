Effective Sustainability Leaders with Chrissa Pagitsas – Darden Report Sustainability Leaders Online

By Molly Mitchell

Prior to her current role, Pagitsas served as Chief Sustainability Officer at Fannie Mae and helped raise a $50 billion green fund investment through the company. When I started the green mortgage business, she said, it really meant convincing commercial owners who have big wallets of these [apartment] buildings to make choices that make their properties more energy efficient. The built environment, or existing commercial buildings, accounts for a significant percentage of greenhouse gas emissions.

In order to convince commercial owners to upgrade to more energy-efficient buildings, Pagitsas and his team created a mortgage that encourages them to consider things like energy-efficient HVAC or better windows when they refinance or acquire a new property, or a green mortgage. Bond-backed mortgages, so a green bond is a green mortgage-backed security, backed by green property.

For Pagitsas, the technical structure of financing environmentally sustainable projects was only half the battle. At the end of the day, [it was really] having that kind of one-on-one conversation with developers and owners to get them to say yes to doing something new that they’ve never done before. It was usually a no at first, and Pagitsas discussed the importance of looking at things from the developers’ perspective to understand what would move the needle for them.

A big part of integrating sustainability is how you get to yes. And it’s about change management, communication and stakeholder engagement, she said. She stressed the need to direct the positive changes that environmentally friendly measures can bring to individuals and businesses rather than focusing on the societal threat posed by unmitigated climate change. Inside or outside her company, she said focusing on opportunity or mitigating the inherent risks of sustainability is the best way to demonstrate value and drive change forward.