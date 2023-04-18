NOPEC aggregation will resume in June – Watch your mail for the registration letter

Resident mentors and eligible small business owners must have received enrollment letters from NOPEC regarding natural gas and electricity aggregation programs for the period beginning with customer meter reading dates in June 2023.

NOPEC standard program rate will be at 6.45 c/kwh (variable).

TO REGISTER

If you to want enroll at the standard NOPEC program price, you don’t have to do anything when you receive your enrollment letter. You will be automatically registered.

TO DEACTIVATE

If you do not want enroll in natural gas or electricity aggregation programs, you duty return the opt-out form attached to your NOPEC enrollment letter by mail, or by fax to 440-774-4422, no later than the date indicated on your letter.

To withdraw permanently, residents can complete and submit the Electric form Do not groupor call PUCO toll-free at (800) 686-PUCO (7826). Customers will be asked to provide their name, service address, and account or customer ID number found on their utility bill. Once registered on the non-aggregated list, customer names and service addresses will be publicly displayed on the PUCO website. Customer account and identification numbers will remain confidential.

With gas, there is no list maintained by PUCO. NextEra voluntarily maintains a Do Not Sell list. Residents can call the Customer Service Center at 1-885-667-3201 for a list of their accounts.

Additional information on NOPEC aggregation programs can be found online at www.nopec.org or by calling the NOPEC Customer Service Center at 1-855-667-3201.

To learn more about energy choices, visit Energy Choice Ohio for a side-by-side comparison of available options.