NRECA urges White House to withdraw greenhouse gas guidelines





Trico Electric Cooperative is installing a storage battery to facilitate its solar power field near Tucson, Arizona, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing affordable and reliable power. (Photo by: Electric Trico) New interim guidelines for federal agencies when assessing the impact of greenhouse gas emissions go beyond the authority of the National Environmental Policy Act and risk delaying critical power infrastructure projects for small rural communities. That’s the message from NRECA and the American Public Power Association to the White House Council on Environmental Quality regarding its draft guidance on addressing greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. In formal comments filed on April 10, NRECA and APPA said the draft guidelines for NEPA reviews were too broad and urged CEQ to withdraw and revise the document. Building and maintaining infrastructure for power generation, transmission, distribution, and broadband often involves obtaining permits, funding, and right-of-way clearances from federal agencies that must review these projects under NEPA. Maintaining the guidelines would result in additional delays and higher costs for NEPA reviews, as federal agencies struggle to follow CEQ instructions, which are unmanageable and inconsistent with law and Supreme Court case law. said Viktoria Seale, NRECA’s director of regulatory affairs. NEPA is a procedural law that does not give the power to change the purpose of a project or to change the duties or obligations of an agency under its statutory powers. The guidelines do not provide sufficient direction for regulators on when they can determine that a project will not have a significant impact on the environment, Seale said. It also favors renewable projects, she said, assuming they require less analysis than other work to improve the efficiency and reliability of the power grid. At the very least, Seale said, NRECA and APPA recommend that the guidelines not be applied to ongoing NEPA reviews that have already passed the scope stage. The associations highlighted innovative energy projects carried out by electricity cooperatives and public utilities that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These include adding more renewable energy, exploring energy storage, greater efficiency, and researching carbon capture technologies. CEQ released the draft guidelines in January and will review public feedback to determine whether to revise or finalize the guidelines later this year. Cathy Cash is a writer for NRECA.

