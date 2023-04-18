Legal Leaders Exchange: change management with AI-powered technology

It is widely accepted that strong change management is a critical success factor when introducing new technologies to users. When this new technology is driven by AI, the change management challenge can become more complex due to the impact these solutions can have on the processes of a legal department. Given the extraordinary level of benefits such technology can bring, however, taking on the added challenge is well worth it.

That’s the topic of conversation on the most recent episode of our Legal Leaders Exchange podcast featuring Jeffrey Solomon, Senior Director of Product Management at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Abhishek Mittal, Vice President of data analytics and operational excellence at Wolters Kluwer. Both have extensive experience helping legal teams successfully implement AI-powered solutions, which gives them insight into how legal leaders can guide users through a successful transition to these. revolutionary technologies.

Here we cover some of the highlights of that discussion.

What is the challenge?

When users are accustomed to performing tasks with tools and processes they are used to and understand well, it can be difficult for them to adapt to new ways of working. This is an obstacle that can be overcome with well-planned change management. However, AI-based solutions are introduced, there is an additional layer of complexity to manage.

Unlike traditional software solutions that generate a limited set of expected results, AI-based solutions are non-deterministic and less predictable. Because AI-based software is probabilistic, it allows for a broader scope of results, sometimes encompassing nuances not present with traditional software. Especially when users are more familiar with the clear black and white output of their software, this difference can lead to uncertainty and resistance, making change management a bit more difficult.

However, legal departments can take steps to prevent these issues from occurring and build user acceptance and enthusiasm for the new solution. It might take a bit more work, but the efficiency and performance gains that AI can introduce are well worth the extra effort.

Prepare users early in the process

The most important ingredient in managing AI-related change is awareness. When you educate users on how the AI-based solution works and give them the opportunity to experience it for themselves, it helps demonstrate the benefits and build trust. Here are some of the ways this can be accomplished:

Build a proof of concept that gives end users a try with the solutions before they need to use it to do their job

Engage change agents, team members who can act as early adopters, then teach the solution to their colleagues

Be transparent by talking about weaknesses in addition to advantages. This sets users up with the right expectations and gives them the confidence to understand how to react when something doesn’t go as planned.

Make the good choice

The process of choosing a solution is often not considered part of the change management program. However, your change management efforts can only be built on a solid foundation if you make the right choice of solutions from the start. Certain aspects of the selection process can position you for better change management down the line.

The very first step is to look within and gain a solid understanding of the problem you are trying to solve. Team members evaluating solutions should have a good understanding of the goals and pain points, and resolving these issues should be high on the team’s priority list. This will help ensure that the solution you choose will truly have an impact and not just add another process or step.

With this understanding, you are ready to turn to potential solutions and suppliers. The support model offered by a vendor can have a significant impact on your change management efforts. With an AI-enabled solution, the models need to be updated regularly, and it’s important to know how and often each solution you’re considering gets those updates. Also, who will be available to support you and your team in your work? Does the provider offer access only to customer support personnel? Or can you also talk to the data and domain experts behind the solution?

To listen to the full discussion or to read the transcript, visit the podcast page: Legal Leaders Exchange: Managing change is tough, but even tougher with AI. If you are a podcast app user, be sure to follow ourLegal Leaders Exchangeview on your favorite app (Apple podcast, Spotify, Google podcast,Amazon / Audible.com, iHeart Radio), to make sure you don’t miss any of our informative episodes.