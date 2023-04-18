Stock market today: Asia mixed despite growth data from China

TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as pessimism over global uncertainties persisted even as China reported better-than-expected economic growth data .

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% in morning trade to 28,662.79. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,363.40. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,568.77. Hong Kongs Hang Seng slid 0.7% to 20,643.80, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, falling less than 0.1% to 3,384.33. Oil prices have risen.

Traders focused on data out of China, Asia’s main growth engine, and trading was quiet until the data was released. China’s growth target is 5% for this year.

China’s first-quarter gross domestic product, which measures the value of a nation’s goods and services, rose 4.5%, better than expected, official statistics showed. Analysts had expected growth of 4%, after growth of 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022. Some analysts nevertheless remained cautious.

This does not dispel doubts about a sustained recovery in growth above 5% and does not adequately confirm the recovery of private sector confidence, essential to inspire a virtuous growth cycle, said Tan Boon Heng. of Mizuho Bank.

Analysts say new trading patterns will emerge as markets have been rocked by various political uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, threatening supply chains and triggering swings in consumer prices and moves by global central banks.

Wall Street drifted higher on Monday to kick off the first full week of the earnings season.

The S&P 500 rose 13.68, or 0.3%, to 4,151.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 100.71, or 0.3%, to 33,987.18, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 34.26, or 0.3%, to 12,157.72.

All three oscillated between small gains and losses in calm trading before finishing near their highs for the day.

Several financial firms released a mixed set of earnings reports for the first three months of the year. They followed a slew of better-than-expected reports from JPMorgan Chase and other major US banks. which marked the unofficial start of the reporting season late last week.

The focus has been on the strength of the financial sector as a whole after the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month rocked markets around the world.

A worry for the wider financial industry is that customers could withdraw their deposits amid all the fear about the US banking system. The spotlight has been on regional banks that are smaller than or equal to JPMorgan Chase and other massive too-big-to-fail banks. They are seen as more vulnerable to customers leaking en masse, such as the leaks that contributed to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month.

Several regional banks will release their results later this week. So far, early trends for the earnings season look encouraging.

A massive systemic shock to financial confidence appears to have been averted, but a credit crunch is playing out in the real economy, wrote strategists led by Savita Subramanian in a BofA Global Research report.

The Fed has raised interest rates at the fastest rate in decades, and expectations are being confirmed that it will raise them again at its next meeting next month. Even though inflation has cooled, it still remains well above the Fed’s liking.

Higher rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing the economy, increasing the risk of recession and putting pressure on the prices of stocks, bonds and other investments.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.59% from 3.52% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, climbed to 4.19% from 4.10%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 34 cents to $81.17 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, rose 34 cents to $85.10 a barrel.

In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 134.42 yen to 134.49 Japanese yen. The euro traded at $1.0934, little changed from $1.0930.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.