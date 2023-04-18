Stock market today: live updates

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 1, 2022 in New York City.

Stock futures rose Tuesday morning, boosted by a strong run of first-quarter results that beat Wall Street expectations and suggested companies are doing better than expected in this tough economic environment.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures gained 143 points, or 0.4%, while S&P 500 Futures Contracts were 0.4% higher. Nasdaq 100 Futures Contracts increased by 0.6%. The moves came after major averages were gained to kick off a stacked week of corporate earnings.

Bank of America gained about 3% before the bell after exceeds first quarter expectations on the upper and lower lines as the rates increased.

Somewhere else, Johnson & Johnson The results beat estimates and the pharmaceuticals and consumer products giant also raised its forecast for 2023, boosting the Dow member by nearly 2% in premarket trading. netflix will weigh after market close.

Shares ended higher in Monday’s regular trading session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 100.71 points, or 0.3%. The S&P 500 gained 0.33%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.28%.

In global economic news, China’s GDP grew at a 4.5% pace in the first quarter, the highest level in a year and above the 4% estimate.

Traders will be watching as new results roll out for signs of how companies are holding up in a period of persistent inflation and rising interest rates, although earnings results have so far remained resilient.

“There’s been a lot of pessimism about the economic outlook, about the financial outlook, since the beginning of last year,” Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research said Monday on CNBC’s “Closing Bell.”

“I said I think we’re in a recession. We’ve been in a recession since last year. But it’s an ongoing recession, and it’s still rolling in different industries, and overall it’s not ‘does not add up to an economy-wide recession,’ Yardeni added.

On the economic side, traders are watching the latest data on housing starts and building permits. Housing starts in March are expected to fall 3.4% to 1.40 million units, according to Dow Jones consensus estimates.

March building permit data is expected to fall 4.9% to 1.45 million units, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.