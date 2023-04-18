Shares mixed after China growth data





TOKYO (AP) Global stocks were mixed on Tuesday as pessimism over economic and political uncertainties remained even as China reported better-than-expected growth data.

The French CAC 40 added 0.3% in early trading to 7,517.90. The German DAX rose nearly 0.1% to 15,804.68. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.2% to 7,897.45. US stocks were expected to drift higher with Dow futures up almost 0.1% at 34,160.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% to 4,181.75.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to end at 28,658.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,360.20. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,571.09. Hong Kongs Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 20,650.51, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to 3,393.33. Oil prices have fallen. Traders focused on data out of China as the region’s main growth driver, and trade was silent until the release of its gross domestic product figures. China’s growth target in 2023 is 5%. China’s first-quarter GDP, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, rose 4.5 percent, official statistics showed. Analysts were expecting growth of 4% after growth of 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022. Some analysts nevertheless remained cautious. This does not dispel doubts about a sustained recovery in growth above 5% and does not adequately confirm the recovery of private sector confidence, essential to inspire a virtuous growth cycle, said Tan Boon Heng. of Mizuho Bank. Analysts say new business models will emerge as markets have been rocked by various political uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, threatening supply chains and triggering swings in consumer prices and moves by global central banks. This period of relative stability could now give way to a period of lasting instability that would result in lower growth, higher costs and more uncertain business partnerships. Instead of a more elastic global supply, we could face the risk of repeated supply shocks, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, in a market commentary. The focus has been on the strength of the financial sector after the second and third largest US bank failures in history last month rocked markets around the world. A concern for the wider financial industry is that customers could withdraw their deposits amid fear over the US banking system. The spotlight has been on regional banks that are one or more rungs below the size of JPMorgan Chase and other massive too-big-to-fail banks. They are seen as more vulnerable to customers leaking en masse, such as the leaks that contributed to the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last month. Several regional banks will release their results later this week. So far, early trends for the earnings season look encouraging.

Even though inflation has cooled, it still remains well above the Fed’s liking. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 18 cents to $80.65 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 17 cents to $84.59 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 134.28 yen from 134.42 yen. The Euro traded at $1.0974, down from $1.0930 previously. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

