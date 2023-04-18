U.S. futures rise on U.S. earnings, Chinese growth





U.S. markets are poised to open higher on Tuesday as corporate earnings surge and China reported better-than-expected growth to start the year.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% before the bell, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.1%.

Johnson & Johnson and Bank of America reported earnings early Tuesday, with both companies beating Wall Street earnings expectations. Johnson & Johnson earned $2.68 per share during the period as U.S. sales rose 10% to $12.52 billion in the quarter. Shares rose almost 2% before the bell. Like Wells Fargo and JPMorgan last week, Bank of America far exceeded analysts’ expectations, earning 94 cents per share. Analysts had expected earnings of 79 cents per share. Strong performance by major banks added a sense of calm after two regional banks failed last month. Although it is still early in the earnings season, results so far have been encouraging given the pessimism heading into the benchmark period. Results were mixed for regional banks, which on Monday announced billions of deposit outflows. Deposits at M&T Bank Corp AND State Street Corp. fell 3% each, although M&T Bank said the reasons were seasonal. Several others will release quarterly results later this week. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% to end at 28,658.83. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3% to 7,360.20. The South Korean Kospi fell 0.2% to 2,571.09. Hong Kongs Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 20,650.51, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.2% to 3,393.33. Oil prices have fallen. Traders focused on data out of China as the region’s main growth driver, and trade was silent until the release of its gross domestic product figures. China’s growth target in 2023 is 5%. China’s first-quarter GDP, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, rose 4.5 percent, official statistics showed. Analysts were expecting growth of 4% after growth of 2.9% in the last quarter of 2022. Some analysts nevertheless remained cautious. This does not dispel doubts about a sustained recovery in growth above 5% and does not adequately confirm the recovery of private sector confidence, essential to inspire a virtuous growth cycle, said Tan Boon Heng. of Mizuho Bank. Analysts say new business models will emerge as markets have been rocked by various political uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, threatening supply chains and triggering swings in consumer prices and moves by global central banks. This period of relative stability could now give way to a period of lasting instability that would result in lower growth, higher costs and more uncertain business partnerships. Instead of a more elastic global supply, we could face the risk of repeated supply shocks, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank, in a market commentary. Even though inflation has subsided, it still remains well above the taste of the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s next policy meeting, where it will decide whether to raise its key rate again, is scheduled for May 2-3. Hardly anyone expects the Fed to cut rates next month, and probably not before the end of the year. At noon in Europe, Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 each added 0.6%, while Britain’s FTSE 100 was unchanged. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 28 cents to $80.55 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 24 cents to $84.52 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell slightly to 133.89 yen from 134.42 yen. The Euro traded at $1.0968, down from $1.0930 previously. ___ Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

