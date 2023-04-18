Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 18
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, United States, April 17, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Promising start
Stocks didn’t exactly set the world on fire on Monday, but they finished in the green nonetheless. Things should get more interesting on Tuesday, especially after China’s GDP report and as more companies report earnings. Now that we have more than a full quarter into the year, investors will be keen to seek out any changes in business outlook and gain insight into the state of the consumer, as there are more and more signs that the otherwise hot economy is slowing down. . Other major banks are on the program (see below), while netflix And United Airlines are ready to go after the bell on Tuesday. Follow live market updates.
2. More Big Bank Reports
A man walks past an automated teller machine (ATM) outside the headquarters of Bank of America Corp. in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA on Monday, May 2, 2016.
Chris Kean | Bloomberg | Getty Images
After strong earnings from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup last week, the Street is wondering if other big banks will follow. Bank of America released its quarterly results early Tuesday, beating expectations on both the upper and lower lines due to a boost from higher rates. Goldman Sachs also reported Tuesday morning, although its bond trading results were weaker than expected. Morgan Stanley is due to release its results Wednesday morning.
3. China shows strong growth
China’s Q1 GDP was a win for the bulls. The country’s economy grew at an annual rate of 4.5% in the first three months of the year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, easily beating estimates of 4%. This is the best annual GDP growth rate for China in a year. Retail sales also gave the economy a good boost in March, rising 10.6% on a boost from e-commerce. Now that China has abandoned its onerous “zero Covid” policy, experts expect growth to continue. While the Chinese government forecasts growth of around 5% this year, Goldman Sachs expects the country’s GDP to jump 6%. “Today’s data is consistent with our bullish view of growth in China for the full year,” Hui Shan, Goldman Sachs chief China economist, told CNBC.
4. Apple’s Rate Call
Apple savings account
Apple
Apple now offers a savings account, as the tech giant expands its foray into consumer credit. And it has a pretty good rate: 4.15%. The company offers the account through Goldman Sachs, also its Apple Card partner. (You need an Apple Card to get an Apple Savings Account.) While there are high-yield savings accounts with better rates, Apple name recognition might give it an edge, according to some experts. It’s also seemingly easy to set up through your iPhone.
5. McCarthy’s Debt Ceiling
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy brought his proposal to address the debt ceiling on Wall Street, though it’s unclear if the idea even has support within his own party. The California Republican, speaking at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, pledged to hold a vote on raising the debt ceiling for a year to accompany budget cuts and work requirements for food stamps and Medicaid. Even if passed in the House, such a measure would immediately fail in the Democratic-controlled Senate. President Joe Biden has refused to negotiate on raising the debt ceiling. And there’s no guarantee that McCarthy, who can only afford to lose a handful of GOP votes to get anything through the House, can even get it out of the chamber. “I think I have America’s support,” he told CNBC after his speech. “I’ll put the party behind it.” The United States faces default if Congress does not raise the debt ceiling.
CNBC’s Sarah Min, Yun Li, Hugh Son, Jihye Lee, Ashley Capoot and Christina Wilkie contributed to this report.
