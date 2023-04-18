Tel Aviv Stock Exchange aims to increase exposure with ESG questionnaire for listed companies





“By offering a simple and user-friendly questionnaire, TASE helps companies that are taking their first steps in this field to align with international standards, put in place processes and make their ESG activity transparent. TASE has published its first ESG questionnaire for listed companies to increase their ESG involvement and provide investors with better access to ESG-related information, in line with international standards. The move aims to increase the exposure of TASE-listed companies to international ESG rating companies and to a greater number of local and international investors. Completed questionnaires from TASE-listed companies will enable TASE to collaborate with international index publishers in the development of additional ESG indices. Only 70 of TASE-listed companies publish comprehensive ESG reports ESG consultancy Good Vision helped TASE develop the questionnaire designed to help companies that have not yet published an ESG report. Companies that choose to complete the forms will publish the questionnaire on their own websites, increasing their exposure to a wider pool of international investors. At the same time, the questionnaire and the links that will be submitted by the companies will be published on the dedicated ESG page of the TASE website. According to the Israel Stock Exchange, only 70 of TASE-listed companies publish comprehensive ESG reports, compared to 90% of companies included in the S&P-500 index. TASE has 3 ESG indices: TA-125 Fossil Free, Cleantech and the veteran Maala Index. The aim is to launch additional ESG indices in the future in collaboration with an international index publisher, which will allow the public to invest in companies that publish a complete or condensed ESG report, based on the questionnaire. To date, 40 ETFs and tracking funds on local and international ESG indices are traded on TASE, with an asset market capitalization of NIS 1.5 billion. More exposure to foreign investors and international rating agencies Ivri Verbin, CEO of Good Vision and Chair of Grant Thornton’s Global Sustainability Forum, said: In recent years, we have seen the increasing weight of public company ESG activity and disclosure in the considerations of regulators, clients and , above all, investors. By offering a simple and user-friendly questionnaire, TASE helps companies that are taking their first steps in this area to align with international standards, put in place processes and make their ESG activity transparent. Hani Shitrit Bach, Executive Vice President and Head of Listings at TASE, said: ESG has taken center stage as an important and material consideration for institutional and private investors, and especially foreign investors. Completed questionnaires will enhance the exposure of TASE-listed companies to overseas investors and international ratings firms and enable the TASE to collaborate with international index publishers in the development of additional ESG indices. ESG stands for values ​​that bring additional economic benefit and a real contribution to the ability of each of us to achieve sustainable growth, protect the environment and create a fairer and more just society.

