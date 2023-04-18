Business
Stocks closed higher amid a wave of earnings: today’s market news
U.S. stocks closed higher in Monday’s trading session as another critical earnings streak began. Investors remain focused on the results of financial institutions after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month.
At the close, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) edged up 0.33%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.28% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged lower. gained 0.30%.
Bond yields were up. The yield on the 10-year note climbed to 3.597%, while the yield on the two-year note hit 4.188% on Monday.
First Bank (FRBA), Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP), ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) and CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (CFB) are expected to report after Monday’s close, providing more insights into the sector banking.
On the commodities front, gold futures (GC=F) hold key levels above $2,000 an ounce following hawkish comments on rate hikes from Reserve officials Federal last week. Crude oil (CL=F) hovered above $80 a barrel as gas prices nationwide climbed to $3.673 last week, AAA data showed.
Stocks ended lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 100 points as disappointing March retail sales data offset excitement after corporate earnings reports. Still, the index recorded its fourth consecutive weekly gain.
Friday saw the first round of earnings since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, with JPMorgan (JPM) reporting record quarterly revenue above analysts’ estimates, pushing the stock up 7.5 %. On the same day, Citi (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC) also exceeded expectations.
Earnings season is set to pick up speed, with another bevy of bank earnings on deck this week. On Tuesday, Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) will report before the bell; First Horizon (FHN), Western Alliance (WAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Netflix (NFLX) are due to arrive after the market closes.
On the economic front, the New York Fed Empire State Manufacturing the survey’s overall business conditions index rose to 10.8 in April from 24.6 in March. The reading beat analysts’ expectations of a negative 18.0.
As housing data takes center stage, U.S. single-family homebuilder confidence rose in April, the fourth straight month this measure has risen as lower mortgage rates and weak inventory boost demand for new homes, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
Next, housing starts, existing home sales and mortgage rates and applications data are all expected to be released this week. The data will give investors a clearer view of the housing market in a slightly lower rate environment.
Outside of housing, unemployment and PMI data are expected, each of which may provide insight into the Fed’s decision-making ahead of its blackout period, which begins on Saturday.
Separately, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an interview that tighter lending standards in the wake of recent bank failures could replace further rate hikes. Eight Fed officials are expected to speak this week, and market strategists are waiting to see if they all agree.
Meanwhile, traders are betting the pessimism might be over for now. The Cboe Volatility Index, or Wall Street fear gauge, the VIX marked its lowest close in more than a year on Friday. For now, traders are focusing on profits rather than systemic issues following the banking turmoil, noted Tallbacken Capital Advisors.
Yet markets have priced an 86% chance of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates another 0.25% in May, according to CME Group data.
here are the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:
-
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Shares were down on Monday morning after reports that Samsung Electronics was considering replacing Google with Microsoft-owned Bing as the default search engine for its devices.
-
Roblox Company (RBLX): The company disclosed some metrics for March that showed a potential drop in average reservations per daily active user.
-
XPeng Inc. (XPEV): Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle maker jumped after the company announced a new technology platform that will cut costs.
-
Moderna, Inc. (mrna): The stock sank after the results of its cancer vaccine in partnership with Merck showed a “long and complex road” for approval.
-
State Street Corporation (STT): Shares plunged more than 9% after reporting a quarterly profit loss due to lower fee income amid recent banking turmoil.
-
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB): The company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, signaling confidence in the regional lender amid fallout on the broader banking sector earlier this year.
-
Charles Schwab Company (BLACK): The company reported a loss of $41 billion in deposits, the first three months of 2023 in its latest earnings.
Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple Or android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInAnd Youtube
