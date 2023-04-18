S&P 500 steady as earnings rise





NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street drifted Tuesday after a mixed set of big business earnings results and a stronger-than-expected report from the world’s second-largest economy.

The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading after slipping from small gains to losses earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28 points, or 0.1%, at 33,959 as of 12:47 p.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.

Lockheed Martin was one of the strongest forces in the market. It climbed 2.6% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. The bar, however, was broadly low amid Wall Street concerns about still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowdown in some sectors of the economy. Analysts entered this reporting season predicting the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the economy in 2020. Several companies have stumbled after failing to meet expectations. Goldman Sachs fell 1.4% after earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. It is one of the most influential members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Bank of America was down 0.5% after swinging between gains and losses following a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the first three months of the year. It is the latest Wall Street bank to beat forecasts after turmoil rocked the industry last month. Healthcare stocks were weak overall and were the largest weighting in the S&P 500 of the 11 sectors that make up the index. Johnson & Johnson fell 2.7% despite higher-than-expected earnings and an increase in its dividend. Later this week, reports from several dozen other S&P 500 companies will be released. They include big names such as AT&T, Tesla and Procter & Gamble. Much of Wall Street’s attention will be on smaller regional banks ready to report, like KeyCorp. and Zions Bancorp, whose shares took a hit last month following the second and third largest US bank failures in history. The concern was that customers could withdraw their deposits from banks at the same time, like the races that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Much of the focus has been on regional banks rather than huge too-big-to-fail banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. These big banks have so far posted better-than-expected profits, and their immense size may have helped attract deposits amid the turmoil. They were also the highlights of the early days of this reporting season, helping calm the markets. It appears earnings announcements from major banks have helped ease investor jitters about financial stock reports in the coming days, Stefano Pascale and other Barclays analysts said in a report. A bigger worry for the economy is that woes in the banking industry could lead to a pullback in lending. This in turn could add more pressure on an economy already under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates at a breakneck pace over the past year in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the whole economy all at once, increasing the risk of recession and affecting investment prices. Inflation is moderating but still high, and traders widely expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting in May. Treasury yields have been climbing on such expectations recently, but eased a bit on Tuesday. The 10-year yield slipped to 3.58% from 3.61% late Monday. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans. The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, was unchanged at 4.21%. In overseas markets, stocks were mixed in Asia and slightly higher in Europe. China’s economy accelerated in the first three months of the year and beat forecasts as consumers returned to shops and restaurants after anti-COVID restrictions eased. The hope is that stronger growth in the world’s second largest economy can help support the global economy as a whole. Still, some analysts remained cautious. This does not dispel doubts about a sustained recovery in growth above 5% and does not adequately confirm the recovery of private sector confidence, essential to inspire a virtuous growth cycle, said Tan Boon Heng. of Mizuho Bank. Analysts say new trading patterns will emerge as markets have been rocked by various political uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, threatening supply chains and triggering swings in consumer prices and moves by global central banks. This period of relative stability could now give way to lasting instability leading to weaker growth, higher costs and more uncertain business partnerships, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank. Instead of a more elastic global supply, we could face the risk of repeated supply shocks. ___ AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

