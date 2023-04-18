Stock market today: Most stocks on Wall Street are up

Stocks on Wall Street are mostly higher on Tuesday after a mixed set of earnings results from big companies and a stronger-than-expected report from the world’s second-largest economy.

The Standard & Poors 500 was up 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55 points, or 0.2%, at 33,931 as of 9:45 a.m. EST, while the Nasdaq composite was up 0.6%.

Lockheed Martin has been one of the most powerful forces driving the market. It climbed 3% after reporting earnings for the last quarter that beat analysts’ expectations. The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season.

The bar, however, was set broadly low amid Wall Street concerns about still-high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowdown in some sectors of the economy. Analysts entered this reporting season predicting the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the economy in 2020.

Several companies have stumbled after failing to meet expectations. Goldman Sachs fell 2.8% after earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. It is one of the most influential members of the Dow Jones, which causes the index to lag behind the rest of the market.

Bank of New York Mellon fell 1.5% after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings, although its earnings per share met expectations.

Bank of America rose 0.7% after swinging between gains and losses following a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the first three months of the year. It is the latest Wall Street bank to beat forecasts after turmoil rocked the industry last month.

Later this week, reports from several dozen other S&P 500 companies will be released. They include big names like AT&T, Tesla, and Procter & Gamble.

But much of Wall Street’s attention will be on smaller regional banks ready to report, like KeyCorp. and Zions Bancorp, whose shares took a hit last month following the second and third largest US bank failures in history.

The concern was that customers could withdraw all their deposits from banks at once, similar to the races that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Much of the focus has been on regional banks rather than huge too-big-to-fail banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

These big banks have so far posted better-than-expected profits, and their immense size may have helped attract deposits amid the turmoil. They were also the highlights of the early days of this reporting season, helping to add a sense of calm to the markets.

It appears earnings announcements from major banks have helped ease investor jitters about financial stock reports in the coming days, Stefano Pascale and other Barclays analysts said in a report.

A bigger worry for the economy is that woes in the banking industry could lead to a pullback in lending. This in turn could add more pressure on an economy that is already under the weight of much higher interest rates.

The Federal Reserve has aggressively raised interest rates over the past year in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates can stifle inflation, but also slow down the economy as a whole, increasing the risk of recession and affecting investment prices.

Inflation is moderating but still high, and traders widely expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting in May.

Treasury yields have recently climbed on such expectations, and they eased a bit on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield slipped to 3.57% from 3.61% Monday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, fell to 4.19% from 4.21%.

In overseas markets, stocks were mixed in Asia and slightly higher in Europe.

China’s economy accelerated in the first three months of the year and beat forecasts as consumers returned to shops and restaurants after anti-COVID restrictions eased. The hope is that stronger growth in the world’s second largest economy can help support the wider global economy. Still, some analysts remained cautious.

This does not dispel doubts about a sustained recovery in growth above 5% and does not adequately confirm the recovery of private sector confidence, essential to inspire a virtuous growth cycle, said Tan Boon Heng. of Mizuho Bank.

Analysts say new trading patterns will emerge as markets have been rocked by various political uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, threatening supply chains and triggering swings in consumer prices and moves by global central banks.

This period of relative stability could now give way to lasting instability leading to weaker growth, higher costs and more uncertain business partnerships, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank. Instead of a more elastic global supply, we could face the risk of repeated supply shocks.

PA writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.