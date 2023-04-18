President McCarthy outlines GOP debt containment plan during visit to Wall Street



new York

CNN

—



Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Monday what he hopes House Republicans can pass in the coming weeks to raise the debt ceiling during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange.

So here’s our plan: In the weeks to come, the House will vote on the bill to raise the debt ceiling through next year, save taxpayers billions of dollars, make us less dependent of China, to curb our inflation, all without touching social security. and Medicare, he told a crowd of traders and analysts on the sixth floor of the exchange.

The plan outlined in the speech will serve as a marker of GOP demands amid a standoff between the two sides over how to resolve the issue. There is no bipartisan deal in sight and Democrats continue to argue that the debt ceiling should be lifted with no strings attached. The Republican bill is not expected to pass the Senate.

The GOP’s plan for a one-year debt ceiling increase, McCarthy said, would bring domestic non-defense spending back to 2022 levels. McCarthy said they would try to push the GOP’s plan into the next weeks.

In a golden ballroom, McCarthy touted the GOP proposal to a crowd who worked at the stock exchange and nearby businesses, saying, Simply put, this puts us on a fiscally responsible path in three ways: it limits, it saves and it grows.

Those assurances came as small groups of protesters stood outside the stock exchange, accusing McCarthy of seeking to cut Medicare funding.

McCarthy, meanwhile, has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden for what he called an unwillingness to negotiate.

Without exaggeration, US debt is a ticking time bomb that will explode unless we take serious and responsible action. Yet how did President Biden react to this problem? He did not do anything. So in my opinion, and I think the rest of America, it’s irresponsible, he said.

The White House slammed McCarthy on Monday over GOP demands. White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement that McCarthy was engaging in dangerous economic hostage-taking. Bates said McCarthy did not clearly define what House Republicans were proposing and voting for, arguing that McCarthy only referred to a vague and extreme MAGA wish list.

But White House officials will be watching closely whether McCarthy can implement the next steps he laid out: pass a bill in the coming weeks that will raise the debt ceiling and cut spending. If he can do that, Biden would be willing to meet with McCarthy again, a senior White House official said.

Although he seems optimistic, getting 218 votes is a major hurdle for President McCarthy and he can only afford to lose four votes.

I know there is a place where we can come to an agreement, said McCarthy. It’s just hard when people think there’s not a $1 you can cut from government spending today.

While McCarthy didn’t specify where Republicans plan to cut spending, he expressed a desire to tie a broad GOP energy package, known as HR-1, to the debt ceiling debate. The plan, which passed the House last month, aims to boost U.S. energy production and grow the economy by rolling back nearly all of President Joe Bidens’ climate policy. He is expected to be dead when he arrives in the Senate.

McCarthy used quotes from former Vice President Biden when he was dealing with the debt crisis in 2011. He said you can’t govern without negotiating. Well, what has changed, Mr. President? I agree with former reasonable Joe Biden. He knew that our government is designed to find compromises. I just wish the current extreme Joe Biden would listen to the old Joe Biden.

The line drew a round of applause from the audience, the only one that took place during the otherwise subdued speech.

The administration reiterated its position this morning in a statement by Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates, saying there is a responsible solution to the debt limit: fix it quickly, without tricks or catches. hostages like Republicans did three times in the last administration and as Presidents Trump and Reagan sparred for power, pointing to a quote from former President Donald Trump.

President McCarthy said he had not met Biden since early February.

In his speech, McCarthy urged Wall Street to pressure the Biden administration into agreeing to the spending cuts. If you agree, don’t sit down, join us, he said.

He also said he was not monitoring stock market conditions as he headed into debt ceiling negotiations. The markets are reacting to the work we’ve done, so I shouldn’t be watching you, he said, addressing traders directly. I should watch what I was doing, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.

The reason the markets are currently rising, he said, is that the president ignored us for 75 days. He didn’t say why that would drive the stock higher. Markets were trading slightly lower on Monday.

McCarthy ended his speech by invoking the long battle for the presidency. I’ll never give up. I will never give up on you, we will not rest until the economy is healthy.

He spoke for nearly 30 minutes and received another round of applause at the end of his teleprompter speech.

In a brief discussion following the speech, NYSE Vice Chairman John Tuttle asked McCarthy about the Federal Reserve’s economically painful rate hike regimen designed to combat persistent inflation.

Let me first say that the Fed is an independent entity, McCarthy said, marking a clear distinction between his views and those of former President Donald Trump. Trump repeatedly tried to attack the credibility of the Fed while he was president.

Still, McCarthy was not without criticism. If, as an independent entity, they had acted earlier and raised interest rates to 3%, he said, we would not be in this situation. Interest rates are currently between 4.75% and 5% and inflation as measured by the consumer price index hovers around 5% on an annual basis.

The Speaker of the House criticized the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates near zero for most of the past decade, creating easy money for Wall Street. We also realized what we were doing, he said.

Federal spending, McCarthy said, was a key driver of inflation, and his role as a policymaker is to cut spending that created inflation to begin with.

Although pandemic-era government stimulus spending likely contributed to high rates of inflation, a number of other factors also contributed to higher prices. These include Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has driven up food and energy prices; and pandemic-era supply chain disruptions, which have caused shortages of key materials that have engulfed critical parts of the economy, like the auto industry.

Earlier this month, European leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Beijing in hopes of fostering peace in Ukraine but also balancing the odds. trade relations.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also met with Chinese leaders last week. He told a press conference from Beijing that the United States should stop encouraging war in Ukraine. He also revealed that during his talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, they discussed forming a group of like-minded leaders on Ukraine.

I have a theory that I have already defended with Macron, with Olaf Scholz from Germany, and with Biden, and yesterday we had a long discussion with Xi Jinping. It is necessary to form a group of countries willing to find a way to make peace, said Lula.

The United States and the European Union were the main suppliers of arms and aid to Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

McCarthy expressed concern about those developments on Monday, but said the Republican debt ceiling plan could address some of those issues.

We all know it’s hard in this country to build anything, it’s hard to work with the government, he said. People will flock to other countries that make things easier, that make them more welcoming to capital. Elected officials should sit up and use these debt ceiling negotiations to cut red tape and trade regulations, he said. You can use the debt ceiling as an opportunity to do that, he added.

The other fear we should all have is the consolidation and growth of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran, McCarthy said. We should not ignore this.

The abandonment of the dollar as a reserve currency is also concerning, he said.

The only way the dollar won’t become the reserve currency isn’t based on what China or other countries do, McCarthy said. This is what we do from within. And spending too much money, going into debt to 31 trillion dollars, is a greater threat than Brazil, which uses the yuan instead of the dollar.

Additional reporting by Jeremy Diamond, Arlette Saenz, Alicia Wallace, Simone McCarthy, Michelle Toh and Duarte Mendonca.