London Stock Exchange Says It Will Wipe Crypto Trades

Somewhere, Elizabeth Warren is tearing her hair out. Indeed, as the Democratic senator continues to wage war on the crypto industry, news from across the pond has helped add another brick of legitimacy to the ecosystem. It was reported yesterday that the London Stock Exchange Group’s clearinghouse arm, LCH, was to offer clearing services for cash-settled bitcoin index futures and options. The announcement was made via Press releaselate Thursday US time. Clearing “will be available through a new, separate clearing service, LCH DigitalAssetClear,” the statement said. “The offering has been developed by GFO-X, a UK-based digital asset derivatives trading platform approved as a multilateral trading system by the Financial Conduct Authority, and LCH SA, in close consultation with market participants. market, to ensure the trading and clearing of their digital asset derivatives requirements can be met in a secure and highly regulated environment.” He continued: “The new bitcoin index futures and options will be cash-settled via LCH DigitalAssetClear and will be based on the GFO-X/Coin Metrics Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (GCBRR), a compliant benchmark rate. at the BMR of the US dollar price of Bitcoin. Firms will be able to directly trade futures and options on the Bitcoin benchmark.” The services are expected to go live in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the statement. Frank Soussan, Head of LCH DigitalAssetClear, commented: “Bitcoin index futures and options are a rapidly growing asset class, with growing interest among institutional market participants seeking access in a regulated environment that they know well. Offering centralized clearing for these cash-settled contracts Dollar-denominated crypto derivatives contracts on GFO-X are an important development for the market. The service is a powerful combination of GFO-X’s high performance technology and optimized contract specifications with LCH’s proven risk management capabilities. We look forward to working with GFO-X and market participants to create a liquid and regulated market for these products and help its safe growth and development.” Arnab Sen, CEO and co-founder of GFO-X, added: “Recent market events in digital asset trading have highlighted the need for a safe and regulated venue where large financial institutions can trade at scale, while protecting their clients’ assets. LCH offers proven risk management capabilities across a range of asset classes and some of the most sophisticated clearing services in the financial markets today. As the first centrally regulated and cleared UK trading platform focused entirely on digital asset futures and options, our shared vision is to ensure that derivatives trading and clearing requirements of digital assets and growing demand can be met in a secure and highly regulated environment. Don’t tell Liz, but this seems like a big step towards legitimizing crypto and gaining global adoption…

