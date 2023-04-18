New home starts fall in March







washington d.c.

CNN

—

U.S. home building fell in March, falling 0.8% in March from February as a decline in multi-family home construction failed to offset an increase in single-family homes. Housing starts, a measure of new home construction, were down 17.2% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Census Bureau. After jumping in February after five straight months of declines, housing starts in March fell to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.420 million, down from February’s revised estimate of 1.432 million. Single-family housing starts in March rose 2.7% from the revised February figure, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 861,000. Housing starts fell sharply in May and July last year, when soaring mortgage rates pushed many potential buyers away. Housing starts rebounded slightly in August, but fell through January. Since then, with more positive economic news, construction has perked up. As mortgage rates tended to fall, builders began to feel more optimistic about a possible improvement in conditions in 2023. Building permits, which track the number of new homes granted, also fell in March after two months of gains, down 8.8% from February’s revised rate, and down 24.8% from to a year ago. In March, building permits were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.413 million. March had its fair share of economic uncertainty with news of failing banks, which may have spooked some buyers, said Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting. However, as the spring home sales season begins, it is encouraging to see that interest rates have held steady and even dropped towards the end of the month. As spring is a historically popular time for sales, she said, builders may still be looking to increase their inventory in the coming months to hopefully attract buyers who may have been put on hold. the gap over the past year but are finally looking to enter the market. For buyers and sellers struggling with a very limited inventory of existing homes, the new home pipeline promises more, albeit less affordable, options, said George Ratiu, chief economist at Keeping Current Matters, an advisory firm in real estate. . The median price for a new home in February this year was $438,200, a 2.5% premium over last year’s already high price, he said. Homeowners looking to move into a new home may want to explore rate buyout options with builders to make a deal more palatable in the current rate environment, Ratiu said.

