Business
Stocks falter after profits from Fedspeak, BofA and Goldman Sachs: today’s market news
US stocks faltered during Tuesday’s trading session amid another earnings-laden list from companies including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) broke above the flat line. The tech-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) slipped below the flatline.
Government bonds were mixed. The yield on the 10-year note slipped to 3.579%, while the yield on the 2-year note rose to 4.218% on Tuesday.
With earnings season in full swing this week, the headliners on Tuesday morning were the big banks. Bank of America (BAC) reported better-than-expected first-quarter results thanks to higher borrowing costs and rates. The stock edged up 0.59% on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs (GS) reported a failure in its quarterly revenue estimates, hurt by a slowdown in transactions and the offloading of part of its Marcus personal loan portfolio. The stock fell more than 3% on Tuesday morning.
Bank of New York Mellon (BK) beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, benefiting from rate hikes as it increased the lender’s interest income, which is the difference between what the bank earns on its loans and pays on its deposits.
Outside financial institutions, Southwest Airlines (LUV) stock fell about 1% after the The Federal Aviation Authority said in a tweet that the airline asked the agency to suspend departures due to an internal technical issue at Southwest. The break has been canceled entirely, the FAA said.
Shares closed higher on Monday, reversing earlier declines during the trading session as earnings season kicked off. The S&P 500 closed up 0.3%.
The biggest gainer was M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), up 7.8% after beating first-quarter revenue and profit expectations. The situation was different for State Street Corporation (STT), which fell more than 9% after reporting a 3% decline in net interest income in the first quarter.
More revenue is on the way this week. First Horizon (FHN), Western Alliance (WAL), United Airlines (UAL) and Netflix (NFLX) are expected after the market closes on Tuesday. Netflix shares edged up 0.29% ahead of earnings and after the company announced it would end its DVD rental business.
On the economic front, housing starts for single-family homes fell 0.8% to an annualized rate of 1.42 million, lower than the previous month’s reading of 1.45 million homes. Building permits, a forward-looking indicator of real estate activity, fell 8.8% to an annualized rate of 1.41 million, down from last month’s figure of 1.55 million units.
Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday he was okay with raising rates one more time before holding them above 5% for a while to meet the target of the Fed on inflation. Separately, St. Louis Federal Reserve Chairman James Bullard struck a similar hawkish tone that rate hikes will have to continue.
Meanwhile, Richmond Federal Reserve Chairman Tom Barkin, a nonvoting member of the Federal Open Market Committee, which sets interest rates, said Monday he wanted to see more evidence that inflation returned to our objective and that the labor market had shifted. from red to simply warm.
Several Fed officials are expected to speak this week, and market participants are waiting to see if they’ll sound a similar tune ahead of the Fed’s blackout period, which begins Saturday.
Investors are growing skeptical of the upcoming Fed rate cut, Treasuries sold off on Monday, with the 2-year yield climbing to 4.189%, marking its highest closing level in more than a year. month. Yields on 10-year notes actually rose when Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave a speech on the debt ceiling at the New York Stock Exchange.
This growing optimism around the economy’s short-term performance means that investors are now almost fully pricing in another Fed rate hike at their May 3 meeting, Jim Reid and colleagues at Deutsche Bank wrote in a report. note to customers.
In fact, data of the CME group show that markets have priced an 86% chance that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates an additional 0.25% in May.
Still, Bank of America noted that institutional and individual investors pulled their positions in U.S. stocks for the third straight week amid a stock market rally.
here are some more trending tickers on Yahoo Finance:
-
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): The pharmaceutical giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $10.60 to $10.70 per share from $10.45 to $10.65 previously.
-
Lockheed Martin Company (LMT): The defense giant released first-quarter results topping Wall Street estimates and reaffirmed its full-year outlook, forecasting net sales of around $65 billion to $66 billion and earnings between 26.60 and $26.90 per share.
-
Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Teladoc said in A press release Tuesday that it was launching provider-based care for its weight management and pre-diabetes programs.
-
JB Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): The company missed a first-quarter profit forecast, down from a year ago, citing the effects of a freight slump in the brokerage unit.
-
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Shares rose on Tuesday morning after a price target and analyst ratings upgrade from HSBC, citing the chipmaker’s opportunities in AI.
Elsewhere overseas, China’s economy rebounded in the first three months of the year after ending its Covid restrictions in nearly three years. China’s economy grew 4.5% in the first quarter of the year, a pace faster than the 4.0% expected by economists, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.
