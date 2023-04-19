Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,684.68, up 42.71): Toronto Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Financial. Up $1.27, or 1.55%, to $83.28 on 12.1 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financial. Up 76 cents, or 0.57%, to $134.29 on 11.4 million shares. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB). Basic materials. Down three cents, or 1.39%, to $2.13 on 10.5 million shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down 59 cents, or 5.19%, to $10.78 on 8.1 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 91 cents, or 2.10%, to $42.41 on 8.0 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 0.22%, to $53.52 on 7.9 million shares. Companies in the news: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX: TOU). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 0.46%, to $61.38. Tourmaline Oil Corp. said it was partnering with California-based Clean Energy Fuels Corp. to build and operate a network of compressed natural gas (CNG) service stations along highway corridors in Western Canada. The joint investment of $70 million will allow the two companies to commission up to 20 CNG stations over the next five years. The move will allow heavy trucks and other commercial transportation fleets to switch to CNG, which is a low-carbon alternative to diesel and gasoline. The first station covered by the agreement is located north of Edmonton and is already operational. Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Down $1.35, or 1.09%, at $122.79. Galen Weston is stepping down from the day-to-day operations of Loblaw Companies Ltd. in a senior management shake-up that will see a European retail executive take over as chairman and chief executive. Canada’s largest grocery and drugstore chain said on Tuesday that the managing director of Denmark’s leading grocery retailer, Salling Group A/S, Per Bank, will join the company in early 2024. The hiring will see Weston step down as chairman, which he assumed in 2021 when Sarah Davis retired. He will remain Chairman of Loblaw and President and CEO of holding company George Weston Ltd. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on April 18, 2023. The Canadian Press

