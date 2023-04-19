Labor Market April 2023 Update

With the cost of living and other economic factors front and center, employment information is invaluable. This article summarizes a series of published data on the labor market in Wales.

What do the latest numbers show?

The main labor market trends are as follows:

In the UK, the number of unemployed per vacancy was 1.2 from December 2022 to February 2023, up slightly from 1.0 in the previous quarter (September to November 2022).

In the UK, Northern Ireland had the highest rate of inactivity (26.2%), followed by Wales (24.9%) and the North East of England (23.6 %).

Wales and the West Midlands saw the largest declines in the employment rate compared to the same period last year (both down 1.8 percentage points). Northern Ireland had the lowest employment rate (71.9%), followed by Wales (72.4%).

Inflation is currently outpacing wage growth, driving down the real value of wages. There are signs that vacancy levels are beginning to fall and this is expected to continue as economic growth stagnates and interest rate uncertainty.

Number of salaried employees

ONS worked with HMRC to produce timely estimates of paid employees through the pay-as-you-go (PAYE) system. The number of salaried employees in Wales is above pre-pandemic levels and has continued to rise in recent months.

seasonally adjusted PAYE data; five years until march2023

Source: ONS PAID seasonally adjusted

Average weekly earnings

Year-on-year increases in UK average weekly earnings are below the rate of inflation. Wales income data is published on an annual basis in the Annual Hours and Earnings Survey. However, the inflation rate is not available at Wales level.

Year-on-year change in UK average weekly earnings and inflation

Source: Earnings and working hours And inflation and price indicesNSO

Vacant jobs

At UK level, the ONS publishes a for the previous three months. These estimates are based on the Vacancy Survey where the ONS surveys employers across all sectors of the economy. From January to March 2023, 1,105,000 vacancies were reported in the UK, a decrease of 47,000 from October to December 2022. From December 2022 to February 2023, the number of unemployed per vacancy was 1, 2, up slightly from the previous quarter (September to November 2022) and indicates a tight labor market.

Data from the Vacancy Survey is not available at Wales level, but the ONS publishes indices of online vacancies. This includes information on several million job advertisement entries each month across the UK, broken down by job category and UK country. The post-pandemic surge in vacancies peaked in November 2021 and has generally declined since.

Index of the estimated number of deduplicated online job offers (February 2020 = 100)

Source: Estimation of online job vacancies – Office for National Statistics (ons.gov.uk)

Benefit claimants

As more and more people move from inherited benefits to Universal Credit, the measure of the number of unemployed jobseekers has changed. THE highlights published by the ONS covers the number of Jobseeker’s Allowance claimants plus those who apply for Universal Credit and are required to look for work and be available for work.

The number of applicants more than doubled at the start of the pandemic. Numbers steadily declined from August 2020 to July 2022. Since July 2022, the number of applicants has remained between 60,000 and 64,000, with the number of applicants in March 2023 standing 6% above pre-levels the pandemic.

Number of applicants for Wales; three years to March 2023

Source: NAMES Number of seasonally adjusted ONS claimants

Notes: As of May 2013, these figures are considered statistics. Under Universal Credit, more claimants are required to look for work than under Jobseeker’s Allowance. As the universal full credit service is rolled out in particular areas, the number of people registered as part of the claimant count is likely to increase.

Labor Force Survey

The Labor Force Survey (LFS) is aquarterly household surveyof approximately 80,000 adults. It asks a series of questions about employment and the results have traditionally been used as the main key labor market indicators.

Estimates refer to the previous three-month period. The time lag means that thepublished on April 18, 2023 provides information from December 2022 to February 2023.

From December 2022 to February 2023, the economic inactivity rate for people aged 16-64 in Wales was 24.9%, down from 25.2% in the previous quarter (September to November 2022). This is a decrease of 5,000 people to 476,000.

Key Labor Force Survey statistics for Wales, December 2022 to February 2023

Employee 16-64 years old: 72.4% – – – – – – – – – – – 16 years and over: 1,441,000 10,000 Unemployed 16 years and over: 3.5% – – – – – – – – – – – 16 years and over: 52,000 1,000 Economic inactivity 16-64 years old: 24.9% – – – – – – – – – – – 16-64 years old: 476,000 5,000

The changes are compared to the previous quarter, September to November 2022

Source: NSO, Regional labor market: main indicators for Wales

The EPA shows that recent unemployment levels in Wales are close to pre-pandemic levels. This is similar to the trend at the UK level. When comparing the countries of the UK, the unemployment rate in Wales is lower than England and higher than Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Percentage of people aged 16+ who are unemployed, UK country; five years until December 2022 February 2023

Source: NSO, Labor market in UK regions: March 2023

Data from the LFS is available and shows the unemployment rate by gender and age over 12 months to December 2022. Due to the limited sample size, confidence in these figures is low. However, unemployment rates are significantly higher for men than for women in the 16-24 age group.

Unemployment rate by age and sex in Wales; 12 months for December 2022

Source: Appointed

LFS Definitions The ONS explains they made changes to the EPA: Responses to the Labor Force Survey (LFS) were reweighted to new populations derived using Real Time Information (RTI) growth rates from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), to account for different trends during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Reweighting will give better estimates of rates and levels. THE number of unemployed people in the UK includes people who meet the definition of unemployment specified by the International Labor Organization (ILO). The ILO defines the unemployed as: unemployed, have actively looked for work in the past four weeks and are available to start work within the next two weeks

unemployed, have found a job and expect to start within the next two weeks Employment measures the number of people aged 16 and over who are gainfully employed. The main measure of employment in the UK is the employment rate for people aged 16-64. THE primary measure of inactivity for the UK is the rate of unemployed people aged 16-64 who have not looked for work in the last four weeks and/or are not available to start work in the next two weeks.

Article by Joe Wilkes and Helen Jones, Senedd Research, Welsh Parliament