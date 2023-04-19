Recycling plastics from research laboratories | MIT News

In 2019, MIT’s Office of Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) worked with several research labs in the Department of Biology to determine the feasibility of recycling clean lab plastics. Based on early successes in isolating waste and collecting plastics, EHS worked with Green Labs Recycling , a local startup, to remove and recycle lab plastics from campus. It was a huge success.

Today, EHS spearheads the campus lab plastics recycling program, and its EHS technicians routinely collect clean lab plastics from 212 MIT labs, transferring them to GreenLabs for recycling. Since its pilot phase, the number of laboratories participating in the program has increased, increasing the total amount of plastic collected and recycled. In 2020, EHS collected 170 pounds of plastic waste per week from participating labs. This increased to 250 pounds per week in 2021. In 2022, EHS collected a total of 19,000 pounds, or 280 pounds of plastic per week.

Joanna Buchthal, research assistant at the MIT Media Lab, says that prior to joining the EHS Lab’s plastics recycling program, our lab was continually troubled by the large volume of plastic waste we produced and discouraged by our inability to recycle it. . We frequently addressed this problem in our group meetings and explored various ways to reuse our waste, but we never found a viable solution.

The EHS program now provides a solution for laboratories facing similar challenges related to the use of plastics. After collection and removal, the plastics are shredded and sold as loose stock for the manufacture of injection molded products. Buchthal says, “My whole lab is happy to recycle our used tip boxes and turn them into useful items for other labs!

Recently, GreenLabs presented EHS with a three-gallon bucket that local manufacturers produced from 100 percent recycled plastic recovered from MIT labs. No fillers or additives were used in its production.

keep it clean

The growing EHS service and operation began as a pilot project. In June 2019, MIT restricted lab-generated items that could be placed in single-stream recycling. MIT waste vendors no longer accepted potentially contaminated waste, such as gloves, pipette tip boxes, bottles, and other plastic waste typically generated in biological research labs. Trash sellers would check MIT’s single-stream recycling and reject items if they observed contamination.

Faced with these challenges, the EHS Coordinator for Biology, John Fucillo, and several EHS representatives from the department met with EHS staff to brainstorm potential retraining solutions. Ensuring plastic decontamination and coordinating its disposal effectively were key challenges for the labs, says Fucillo, who shared his concerns and those of lab members about the amount of plastic thrown away with Mitch Galanek, associate director EHS for the Radiation Protection program. According to Galanek, I immediately recognized the frustration expressed by John and other lab contacts as an opportunity for collaboration.

In July 2019, Galanek and a team of EHS technicians began separating and collecting clean plastic waste from several laboratories in the biology department. EHS provided the labs with collection containers and its technicians managed waste removal over a four-month period, which produced a snapshot of the volume and type of waste generated. A waste audit determined that approximately 80% of the clean plastic waste generated was empty pipette tip boxes and conical tube racks.

Based on this data, EHS launched a laboratory plastics recycling pilot program in November 2019. Laboratories from the Department of Biology and the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research were invited to participate by recycling their boxes of pipette tips and their clean and uncontaminated conical tube holders. In addition to providing these labs with collection boxes and plastic liners, EHS has also developed a online waste collection request tool to submit plastic pickup requests. EHS also collected waste containers once they were full.

Assistant Professor of Biology Seychelle Vos joined the pilot program as soon as she started her lab in fall 2019. Vos shares that we already use boxes of pipette tips that produce minimal waste, and this program allows us to recycle essentially any part of the box except for the tips. Pipette boxes are a major source of plastic waste. This program helps us to be more environmentally and climate friendly.

With increased participation in the program, EHS Technician Dave Pavone says picking up plastic has become a regular part of our work schedules.

Together, EHS Technicians, commonly referred to as Technicians, manage the collection of nearly 300 plastic collection containers on campus. Normand Desrochers, one of the EHS technicians, shares that every morning he plans his pick-up route to get the job done efficiently. As weekly pickups have become more and more part of their schedules, Desrochers notes that everyone has been very grateful for what we are doing for their labs. And what we do makes their job much easier, allowing them to focus on their research.

Barbara Karampalas, lab operations manager in the Department of Biological Engineering, is one of many to express her appreciation for the program: We have a fairly large lab with 35 researchers, so we generate a lot of plastic waste… [and] I was concerned about how many tip boxes we used. I really appreciate the effort EHS has made to implement this program to help us reduce our impact on the environment. The program also educates people in the lab about the problem of plastic waste and MIT’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment, says Karampalas.

Look forward

MIT Laboratories continues to enthusiastically embrace the EHS Labs Plastics Recycling Program, with 112 faculty in 212 labs currently participating in the program. While only empty pipette tip boxes and conical tube racks are currently collected, EHS is investigating which lab plastics could be turned into products for use in labs and recycled repeatedly. Specifically, the EHS office is investigating whether the recycled plastic could be used to produce secondary containers for hazardous waste collection and benchtop transfer containers used for medical waste collection. As Seychelles notes, Most plastics cannot be recycled in current programs due to their use in science labs.

Says Fucillo, Our hope is that this program can be expanded to include other products that could be recycled from wet labs. John MacFarlane, Research Engineer and EHS Coordinator for Civil and Environmental Engineering, echoes this sentiment: With plastic recycling facing economic constraints, this effort by the Institute is worth promoting and, hopefully, expanded.

Having more opportunities to recycle biologically clean plastics would help us have a smaller carbon footprint, agrees Vos. We love this program and hope it grows further!

MIT labs interested in participating in the EHS Labs Plastics Recycling Program can contact pipetip@mit.edu to learn more.