Hong Kong Stock Exchange proposes mandatory disclosure of climate-related risks in ESG reports of listed companies from January 1, 2024 | Insights and Events

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Limited (HKEX) recently published a consultation paper proposing to require all companies listed in Hong Kong to provide climate information in their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reports. The proposal is made with reference to the Climate Standard Exposure Draft published by the International Sustainability Standards Board and will be introduced as a new Part D of Schedule 27 of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The mandatory disclosure rules, if adopted, will come into effect and apply to ESG reports for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2024. A two-year transition period is proposed for some (but not all) disclosures where transitional arrangements are in place. In other words, the first ESG report fully compliant with all new climate-related information will be produced in 2027 for fiscal years beginning on or after January 1, 2026. The proposed climate information is categorized into four main pillars, the main requirements of which are summarized below: Governance

The governance process, controls and procedures the issuer uses to monitor and manage climate-related risks and opportunities. Strategy The issuer’s strategy for addressing significant climate-related risks and opportunities, including details of (i) the assessment; (ii) transition plan towards a low-carbon economy; (iii) climate resilience; and (iv) current and projected financial effects of climate-related risks. Risk management Process used by the issuer to identify, assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities. Metrics and targets The metrics and targets the issuer uses to measure, monitor and manage material climate-related risks and opportunities, and how the issuer assesses its performance, including details on (i) greenhouse gas emissions emissions (GHG) (from the emitter’s own sources directly or indirectly from purchased electricity or the emitter’s value chain); (ii) cross-sector measures such as the percentage of assets or business activities vulnerable to transition/physical risks and the amount of capital expenditure deployed; (iii) internal carbon price; and (iv) how climate-related considerations are taken into account in the executive compensation policy. As part of the consultation proposal, with the exception of information relating to the strategy – “current and anticipated financial effects of climate-related risks”; Metrics and targets – ‘indirect GHG emissions from the value chain’ And ‘cross-sectoral measures’, where issuers are required to comply with the less stringent transitional provisions, all other information must be disclosed in accordance with the new requirements in issuers’ ESG reports for financial years beginning on or after January 1, 2024. As for IPO candidates who are required to disclose material ESG risks and information in their prospectuses, they should be aware of the new requirements to ensure post-listing compliance once the new mandatory disclosure rules come into effect. vigor. The consultation ends on July 14, 2023. Given the unexpected imminence of the proposal, issuers should consult their lawyers/advisers to consider the impact on their reporting obligations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mayerbrown.com/en/perspectives-events/publications/2023/04/hong-kong-stock-exchange-proposes-mandatory-disclosure-of-climate-related-risks-in-listed-companies-esg-reports-from-1-january-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related