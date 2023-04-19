Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Posts Slight Gain, Dow Stable | national news

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street closed Tuesday almost exactly where it started after a mixed set of earnings reports led to a calm and winding day of trading.

The S&P 500 edged up 3.55 points, or 0.1%, to 4,154.87 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 10.55, or less than 0.1%, to 33,976.63, and the Nasdaq composite fell 4.31, or less than 0.1%, to 12,153.41 .

Lockheed Martin was one of Wall Street’s biggest winners. It climbed 2.4% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that exceeded analysts’ expectations.

Bank of America rose 0.6% after its earnings report better than expected led to a see-saw trading day. The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season.

The bar, however, was low amid Wall Street concerns about continued high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowdown in some sectors of the economy. Analysts have entered this reporting season predict the biggest drop earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the economy in 2020.

Several companies have stumbled after failing to meet expectations. Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% after earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations.

Healthcare stocks were weak overall and were the largest weighting in the S&P 500 of the 11 sectors that make up the index. Johnson & Johnson fell 2.8% despite higher-than-expected earnings and an increase in its dividend.

Later this week, reports from several dozen other S&P 500 companies will be released. They include big names such as AT&T, Tesla and Procter & Gamble.

Wall Street’s attention will also turn to smaller regional banks, such as KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp, whose shares took a hit last month after the second and third U.S. bank failures in history.

The concern was that customers could withdraw their deposits from banks at the same time, like the races that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Much of the focus has been on regional banks rather than huge too-big-to-fail banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

These big banks have so far reported better profits than expected, and their immense size may have helped attract the deposits amid the turmoil. They were also the highlights of the early days of this reporting season, helping calm the markets.

It appears earnings announcements from major banks have helped ease investor jitters about financial stock reports in the coming days, Stefano Pascale and other Barclays analysts said in a report.

A bigger worry for the economy is that woes in the banking industry could lead to a pullback in lending. This in turn could add more pressure on an economy already under the weight of much higher interest rates.

The Federal Reserve has raised rates at a breakneck pace over the past year in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the whole economy all at once, increasing the risk of recession and affecting investment prices.

Inflation is moderating but still high, and traders widely expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting in May.

Treasury yields have been climbing on such expectations recently, but eased a bit on Tuesday.

The 10-year yield fell to 3.57% from 3.61% on Monday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more in line with Fed expectations, slipped to 4.19% from 4.21%.

In overseas markets, stocks were mixed in Asia and slightly higher in Europe.

Chinas accelerated economy in the first three months of the year and beat forecasts as consumers returned to stores and restaurants after the easing of anti-COVID restrictions. The hope is that stronger growth in the world’s second largest economy can help support the global economy as a whole. Still, some analysts remained cautious.

This does not dispel doubts about a sustained recovery in growth above 5% and does not adequately confirm the recovery of private sector confidence, essential to inspire a virtuous growth cycle, said Tan Boon Heng. of Mizuho Bank.

Analysts say new business models will emerge as markets have been rocked by various political uncertainties such as the war in Ukraine, threatening supply chains and triggering swings in consumer prices and moves by global central banks.

This period of relative stability could now give way to lasting instability leading to weaker growth, higher costs and more uncertain business partnerships, said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank. Instead of a more elastic global supply, we could face the risk of repeated supply shocks.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.