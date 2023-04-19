Asian markets mixed ahead of earnings





TOKYO (AP) Asian stocks were trading mixed on Wednesday as investors took a wait-and-see attitude ahead of earnings releases and possible central bank action.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% in morning trade to 28,590.40. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% to 7,370.70. The South Korean Kospi gained less than 0.1% to 2,573.12. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.6% to 20,521.13. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3% to 3,383.18.

News of China’s economic growth accelerating last quarter to 4.5% didn’t have much of an impact on stock prices. While consumption and retail sales have increased, other indicators, such as industrial production and investment in fixed assets, have been weaker and point to an uneven recovery. The worst may still be over, but the recovery has proven to be more gradual than a one-time wonder, said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG. Wall Street closed little changed after a winding day of trading. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 4,154.87 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,976.63, and the Nasdaq composite fell less than 0.1% to 12,153.41. Lockheed Martin was one of Wall Street’s biggest winners. It climbed 2.4% after announcing a profit for the last quarter that exceeded analysts’ expectations. Bank of America rose 0.6% after its better-than-expected earnings report led to a choppy trading day. The majority of companies have exceeded forecasts so far in the early days of this reporting season. The bar, however, was low amid Wall Street concerns about continued high inflation, much higher interest rates and a slowdown in some sectors of the economy. Analysts entered this reporting season predicting the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the economy in 2020. Several companies have stumbled after failing to meet expectations. Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% after earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts, although earnings beat expectations. Healthcare stocks were weak overall and were the largest weighting in the S&P 500 of the 11 sectors that make up the index. Johnson & Johnson fell 2.8% despite higher-than-expected earnings and an increase in its dividend. Later this week, reports from several dozen other S&P 500 companies will be released. They include big names such as AT&T, Tesla and Procter & Gamble. Wall Street’s attention will also turn to smaller regional banks, such as KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp, whose shares took a hit last month after the second and third U.S. bank failures in history. The concern was that customers could withdraw their deposits from banks at the same time, like the races that toppled Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Much of the focus has been on regional banks rather than huge too-big-to-fail banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. These big banks have so far posted better-than-expected profits, and their immense size may have helped attract deposits amid the turmoil. Their strength helped calm the markets.





It appears earnings announcements from major banks have helped ease investor jitters about financial stock reports in the coming days, Stefano Pascale and other Barclays analysts said in a report. A bigger concern for the economy is that woes in the banking industry could lead to a pullback in lending, putting pressure on an economy already under the weight of much higher interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates at a breakneck pace over the past year in hopes of curbing high inflation. High rates can stifle inflation, but only by slowing down the whole economy all at once, increasing the risk of recession and affecting investment prices. Inflation is moderating but still high, and traders widely expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting in May. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude was unchanged at $80.86 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 2 cents to $84.75 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 134.12 yen to 134.30 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0971 from $1.0975. ___ AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newstimes.com/business/article/stock-market-today-asia-mixed-despite-china-17903153.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related