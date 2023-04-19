Business
Average annual increases in domestic air fares in 2022 compared to 2021
BTS 19-23
Fourth quarter 2022 rates increase by 2.6%, adjusted for inflation, compared to the previous quarter
The 2022 average annual domestic route airfare of $378 increased 14.1% from the 2021 inflation-adjusted annual fare of $332. The 2022 annual rate was down 6.2% from 2019, the last full calendar year before the pandemic ($403).
In 2022, 317.9 million originating passengers traveled on US airlines, compared to 243.8 million in 2021 and 130.8 million in 2020, and compared to 331.3 million in 2019.
Annual air fares
Inflation adjusted
2022 annual fee: $378
Year-over-year: up 14.1% from 2021 ($332)
Since pre-pandemic year: down 6.2% from 2019 ($403)
All Years: Down 34.4% from the highest rate for any year, $576 in 2000
1995 BTS Recordings Debut: 32.6% Less Than 1995 ($561)
Recent high: down 7.2% from 2018 ($407)
Not corrected
2022 annual fee: $378
Year-over-year: up 23.2% from 2021 ($307)
Since pre-pandemic year: up 7.3% from 2019 ($352)
All Years: Down 4.6% from the highest rate for any year, $396 in 2014
BTS record start in 1995: 29.4% higher ($292) (compared to a 92.0% increase in the consumer price index)
Recent low: up 29.4% from 2020 ($292)
Pricing calculations per BTS
Route prices: Round trips, but include one-way trips if no round trips are purchased.
Distribution of trip types: one-way, 40% ($271); round trip: 60%, ($469).
Based on a random 10% sample of tickets.
Total ticket value: The price charged by airlines at the time of ticket purchase.
Included: All fees and charges levied by an air carrier necessary for the passenger to board the aircraft. Also, additional taxes and fees levied by an outside entity at the time of ticket purchase.
Not included: Fees for optional services, such as baggage fees.
Air fares for the fourth quarter of 2022
The average domestic air fare in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $394, up 2.6% from an inflation-adjusted third quarter 2022 fare of $384. The number of passengers fell slightly from 83.5 million departing passengers in the third quarter of 2022 to 82.7 million passengers in the fourth quarter, but increased year-on-year from 31, 6 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2020. The number of passengers in the fourth quarter of 2022 is lower than the 84.0 million passengers in the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019.
Adjusted for inflation (constant 2022 dollars), the average airfare in Q4 2022 was:
- Up 12.4% from Q4 2021 ($350)
- Up 2.6% from Q3 2022 ($384)
- Down 7.1% from Q4 2018 ($424)
Route prices: Round trips, but includes one-way tickets if no return is purchased.
Breakdown of trip types: one-way, 39% ($279); round trip, 61% ($486).
Average air fares adjusted for inflation
Fourth quarter 2022 rate: $394
Compared to all 4th quarters: down 32.3% from the highest price in 4th quarter, $581 in 2000.
Compared to all quarters: down 34.3% from the highest price of all quarters, $600 in the 1st quarter of 1999.
Compared to corresponding pre-pandemic quarter: down 4.5% compared to Q4 2019 ($412).
Start of BTS recordings in the 1st quarter of 1995: down 32.7% ($585).
Recent high: 7.1% decline from Q4 2018 ($424)
Recent low: up 40.5% from Q3 2020 ($280).
All-Time Low: Up 40.5% from the previous low in Q3 2020 ($280).
Fourth Quarter All-Time Low: Up 32.2% from the previous low of the fourth quarter of 2020 ($298).
Unadjusted average air fares
Fourth quarter 2022 rate: $394
Trend: up 3.0% from Q3 2022 ($383)
Versus all Q4: down 0.4% from Q4 high rate of $395 in 2014
Compared to all quarters: down 2.1% from the highest price of all quarters, $402 in the 2nd quarter of 2014
From pre-pandemic quarter: down 10.5% from Q4 2019 ($357)
Start of BTS recordings in 1Q 1995: up 32.7% ($297) (compared to consumer price index increase of 93.7%)
Recent low: up 60.9% from Q3 2020 ($245)
Recent high: 0.8% decline from Q2 2022 ($397)
All-time low: up 60.9% from Q3 2020 ($245)
Q4 All-Time Low: Up 51.1% from Q4 2020 ($261).
Rates by group of airports
Highest: 10 airports with more than 2.0 million departing passengers ($402).
Lowest: 4 airports with 1.5 to 1.99 million departing passengers ($363).
Additional data: see Top 100 Airports Or All airports. Data on average tariffs for the first quarter of 2023 will be released on July 18.
Standard error: Average fare results are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. Averages for airports with smaller samples may be less reliable. For Q4 2022 results based on all route fares, the standard error is 0.41 and the median fare is $317.55. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $393.17 to $394.53. For results based on round-trip fares, the standard error is 0.56 and the median fare is $416.28. The 90% confidence interval is from $485.55 to $487.39. For results based on one-way fares, the standard error is 0.49 and the median fare is $224.01. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $278.49 to $280.11.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bts.gov/newsroom/2022-annual-average-domestic-air-fares-increases-2021
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Jokowi left Jakarta today, Eid in this city
- How the Potential Strike Affects Business in Hollywood – Deadline
- Lancashire Cricket celebrates Ramadan with groundbreaking Iftar at Emirates Old Trafford
- This affordable wear-everywhere dress is key to Victoria Beckham’s holiday wardrobe | British vogue
- How the Force of Continuous Innovation is Stimulating Growth, Retail News, ET Retail
- ‘Like an earthquake’: A parking garage located in New York City
- Netflix will soon charge US users to share accounts
- Meet the Actor Playing General Hospital’s New Ethan Lovett
- The CFPB has released a special edition of its oversight highlights that focuses on violations of the law
- Flushing Bank participated in Queens Tech + Innovation
- UK to see record-breaking 40C tropical blast with mini-heatwave set to hit in weeks