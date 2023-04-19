Average annual increases in domestic air fares in 2022 compared to 2021

BTS 19-23

Fourth quarter 2022 rates increase by 2.6%, adjusted for inflation, compared to the previous quarter

The 2022 average annual domestic route airfare of $378 increased 14.1% from the 2021 inflation-adjusted annual fare of $332. The 2022 annual rate was down 6.2% from 2019, the last full calendar year before the pandemic ($403).

In 2022, 317.9 million originating passengers traveled on US airlines, compared to 243.8 million in 2021 and 130.8 million in 2020, and compared to 331.3 million in 2019.

Annual air fares

Inflation adjusted

2022 annual fee: $378

Year-over-year: up 14.1% from 2021 ($332)

Since pre-pandemic year: down 6.2% from 2019 ($403)

All Years: Down 34.4% from the highest rate for any year, $576 in 2000

1995 BTS Recordings Debut: 32.6% Less Than 1995 ($561)

Recent high: down 7.2% from 2018 ($407)

Not corrected

2022 annual fee: $378

Year-over-year: up 23.2% from 2021 ($307)

Since pre-pandemic year: up 7.3% from 2019 ($352)

All Years: Down 4.6% from the highest rate for any year, $396 in 2014

BTS record start in 1995: 29.4% higher ($292) (compared to a 92.0% increase in the consumer price index)

Recent low: up 29.4% from 2020 ($292)

Pricing calculations per BTS

Route prices: Round trips, but include one-way trips if no round trips are purchased.

Distribution of trip types: one-way, 40% ($271); round trip: 60%, ($469).

Based on a random 10% sample of tickets.

Total ticket value: The price charged by airlines at the time of ticket purchase.

Included: All fees and charges levied by an air carrier necessary for the passenger to board the aircraft. Also, additional taxes and fees levied by an outside entity at the time of ticket purchase.

Not included: Fees for optional services, such as baggage fees.

Air fares for the fourth quarter of 2022

The average domestic air fare in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $394, up 2.6% from an inflation-adjusted third quarter 2022 fare of $384. The number of passengers fell slightly from 83.5 million departing passengers in the third quarter of 2022 to 82.7 million passengers in the fourth quarter, but increased year-on-year from 31, 6 million passengers in the fourth quarter of 2020. The number of passengers in the fourth quarter of 2022 is lower than the 84.0 million passengers in the pre-pandemic fourth quarter of 2019.

Adjusted for inflation (constant 2022 dollars), the average airfare in Q4 2022 was:

Up 12.4% from Q4 2021 ($350)

Up 2.6% from Q3 2022 ($384)

Down 7.1% from Q4 2018 ($424)

Route prices: Round trips, but includes one-way tickets if no return is purchased.

Breakdown of trip types: one-way, 39% ($279); round trip, 61% ($486).

Average air fares adjusted for inflation

Fourth quarter 2022 rate: $394

Compared to all 4th quarters: down 32.3% from the highest price in 4th quarter, $581 in 2000.

Compared to all quarters: down 34.3% from the highest price of all quarters, $600 in the 1st quarter of 1999.

Compared to corresponding pre-pandemic quarter: down 4.5% compared to Q4 2019 ($412).

Start of BTS recordings in the 1st quarter of 1995: down 32.7% ($585).

Recent high: 7.1% decline from Q4 2018 ($424)

Recent low: up 40.5% from Q3 2020 ($280).

All-Time Low: Up 40.5% from the previous low in Q3 2020 ($280).

Fourth Quarter All-Time Low: Up 32.2% from the previous low of the fourth quarter of 2020 ($298).

Unadjusted average air fares

Fourth quarter 2022 rate: $394

Trend: up 3.0% from Q3 2022 ($383)

Versus all Q4: down 0.4% from Q4 high rate of $395 in 2014

Compared to all quarters: down 2.1% from the highest price of all quarters, $402 in the 2nd quarter of 2014

From pre-pandemic quarter: down 10.5% from Q4 2019 ($357)

Start of BTS recordings in 1Q 1995: up 32.7% ($297) (compared to consumer price index increase of 93.7%)

Recent low: up 60.9% from Q3 2020 ($245)

Recent high: 0.8% decline from Q2 2022 ($397)

All-time low: up 60.9% from Q3 2020 ($245)

Q4 All-Time Low: Up 51.1% from Q4 2020 ($261).

Rates by group of airports

Highest: 10 airports with more than 2.0 million departing passengers ($402).

Lowest: 4 airports with 1.5 to 1.99 million departing passengers ($363).

Standard error: Average fare results are based on the BTS Origin & Destination Survey, a 10% sample of airline tickets used during the quarter. Averages for airports with smaller samples may be less reliable. For Q4 2022 results based on all route fares, the standard error is 0.41 and the median fare is $317.55. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $393.17 to $394.53. For results based on round-trip fares, the standard error is 0.56 and the median fare is $416.28. The 90% confidence interval is from $485.55 to $487.39. For results based on one-way fares, the standard error is 0.49 and the median fare is $224.01. The 90% confidence interval ranges from $278.49 to $280.11.