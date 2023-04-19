Stock market today: Wall Street follows global markets down





Wall Street is tracking the drop in global markets early Wednesday ahead of another flurry of corporate earnings reports and potentially further central bank maneuvers. S&P futures fell 0.6% before the bell and the Dow fell 0.3%. Surprisingly strong earnings reports have supported markets in recent days. Expectations were low heading into the season amid high inflation, rising interest rates and a slowdown in parts of the economy. Wall Street analysts predicted the biggest drop in earnings per share for S&P 500 companies since the pandemic torpedoed the economy in 2020. American Express and major railroads are releasing their quarterly results this week and after the bell on Wednesday, Tesla is releasing its first quarter results. Tesla shares fell about 2% before the bell on Wednesday after electric car company Elon Musks slashed prices again. This is the fourth time this year that Tesla has cut prices to boost sales and chase shifting U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles. Shares of the Austin, Texas automaker have fallen nearly 50% in the past 12 months. Big banks said to be too big to fail mostly post strong earnings In recent days, attention has turned to reports from smaller regional banks such as KeyCorp and Zions Bancorp, whose shares were hit last month after the second and third largest American bank failures in history. A bigger concern for the economy is that woes in the banking industry could lead to a pullback in lending, putting pressure on an economy already under the weight of much higher interest rates. Inflation is moderating but still high, and traders widely expect the Fed to hike rates again at its next meeting in May. A report on Wednesday showed food prices in the UK rose at the fastest pace in 45 years last month, keeping inflation above 10% for a seventh consecutive month amid a cost-of-living crisis that has fueled a wave of strikes by public servants. The 10.1% figure was slightly lower than 10.4% in previous months, but still shows that the UK government and the Bank of England are struggling to prevent the price rises triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine from integrate into the economy. In midday Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.3% and Germany’s DAX fell 0.2%. Frances CAC 40 was flat. In Asian trading, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2% to end at 28,606.76. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up nearly 0.1% to 7,365.50. The South Korean Kospi gained nearly 0.2% to 2,575.08. Hong Kongs Hang Seng fell 1.4% to 20,367.76. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7% to 3,370.13. The news that China’s economic growth accelerated in the last quarter, to 4.5% a year, did not have much impact on stock prices. While consumption and retail sales have increased, other indicators, such as industrial production and investment in fixed assets, have been weaker and point to an uneven recovery. It may still be the worst story, but the recovery has been more gradual than a one-time wonder, IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.58 to $79.28 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.66 to $83.11 a barrel. In currency trading, the US dollar fell from 134.12 yen to 134.84 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0934 from $1.0975. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 edged up 0.1% and Dow Jones Industrials fell less than 0.1%. The Nasdaq composite fell less than 0.1%. Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

