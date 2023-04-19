Why the UK stock market lost two-thirds of its business





Comment this story Comment Ever since Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher sparked a wave of privatizations in the 1980s, the London Stock Exchange has become a symbol of Britain’s free market economy. Home to companies that dominate global industries, including AstraZeneca Plc, Shell Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc, the FTSE 100 Index is an international benchmark. However, trading volume has fallen in recent years and some UK companies have chosen other markets to list their shares. It seems to fit the narrative of a nation whose economy has struggled, hit by underinvestment and the trade jolt of Brexit. However, other more complex factors come into play. 1. What happened to the UK stock market? Activity has declined from its pre-global financial crisis peak, with the average daily trading volume on the FTSE All-Share Index falling to around $4.7 billion ($5.8 billion) in March 2023, compared to almost 15 billion in the same month of 2007. Investors tend to pay less for illiquid stocks because they are likely to suffer a greater loss when they are sold. At the start of 2023, the MSCI UK index was trading at a record 40% discount to its US counterpart. While London still rivals New York as the world’s financial center, the LSE is being pushed aside by rival stock exchanges. The total capitalization of London-listed stocks has fallen from a peak of $4.3 trillion in 2007 to around $3 trillion in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. During the same period, the value of US stocks more than doubled to $43 trillion. Paris overtook London as Europe’s largest stock market in 2022. London is now the seventh largest in the world, behind the United States, China, Japan, Hong Kong and India, in a powerful test reality for an institution whose history goes back more than 200 years. The decline began long before Brexit, the coronavirus pandemic and a deeper productivity crisis pushed Britain’s economic performance into the slow lane compared to other developed countries in the Group of Seven. In the early 2000s, the UK government introduced new rules requiring pension fund managers to be more open about their investments and how they planned to meet future pension obligations. One of the results was a shift from riskier stocks, which the pension plan industries had hitherto preferred, to safer government bonds. The trend intensified over the next decade as millions of workers with so-called defined benefit pension plans retired. Pension managers have doubled public debt at the expense of equities to better match their long-term debts to these retirees. Additionally, what few stocks the funds held were increasingly invested in stocks from other markets as they tried to diversify their holdings. In 2000, large UK defined benefit schemes held around 50% of their entire portfolios in UK equities, according to the Investment Association. By 2021, this exposure had dropped to around 2%. The result was that the LSE effectively lost its greatest source of capital. 4. Aren’t companies fundraising on the LSE yet? New listings all but disappeared from London at the start of 2023, with three small businesses floating around in the first three months of the year. They raised $14 million, marking the stock exchange’s worst quarter since at least 2009. The underperformance was remarkable even amid a global IPO drought. London Stock Exchange Group Plc has failed to get a listing from one of the UK’s biggest tech companies, Cambridge, England-based chip designer Arm Ltd. Group Corp. chose New York for its return to the public markets. 5. Why has London become less attractive for IPOs? In addition to the relatively low valuations on offer, London’s appeal has been tarnished by dismal stock market performance from some top-tier listings, including Deliveroo Plc, Dr Martens Plc and Ithaca Energy Plc. Depressed valuations of public companies and a glut of private equity funds have deterred potential new IPO candidates. 6. Could companies drop their London listing? Europe’s largest building materials firm, CRH Plc, said in March it planned to move its main New York listing from London. In the same month, the Financial Times reported that British American Tobacco Plc was under pressure from a shareholder to move its listing to New York in order to tap a deeper pool of investors. In 2022, the miner BHP Group Ltd. moved its primary listing to Sydney, ending a dual deal with London that dated back to when the company was created in a merger 20 years earlier. Also in 2022, Abcam Plc, a Cambridge-based biotech company worth around $3.3 billion, moved its primary listing from London to Nasdaq. In 2021, plumbing and heating products supplier Ferguson Plc moved to the United States after being a FTSE 100 company for several years. Difficult to establish a direct link. What is clear is that Brexit has forced banks to strengthen their presence in rival financial centers such as Paris, Amsterdam or Frankfurt. London is no longer seen as the go-to listing location in Europe, with some companies choosing Amsterdam, attracted by a more favorable regulatory environment. In 2022, the share of UK capital in European IPO proceeds fell to 8%, the lowest since the global financial crisis. 8. What is the government doing about it? Mark Austin, a partner at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, recommended ways to help companies access finance quickly and cheaply and ensure all investors can participate in fundraising. Austin released its proposals in July 2022, building on a 2020 report by Jonathan Hill, former EU financial services commissioner. Hills’ recommendations included reducing the minimum free float, the proportion of a company’s capital that could be publicly traded, and allowing dual-class share structures in the premium listing segment of LSEs. Austin also suggested simplifying the prospectus rules. –With the help of Loukia Gyftopoulou. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com

