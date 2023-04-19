Yum China Announces Disclosure Under Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rules Regarding Possible Quarterly Dividend





SHANGHAI, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YMC and HKEX: 9987, “yum china” or the “Company”) announced today, in accordance with the rules governing the listing of securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) which require notice of meetings of the board of directors at which a dividend should be declared , that its board of directors (the “Board”) will consider the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”). If the Board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by resolution of the Board on or towards May 3, 2023 (beijing/Hong Kong Time) and will be promptly disclosed by the Company. The Company makes available, via the Investor Relations section of its website at the address http://ir.yumchina.com its filings with the HKEX as soon as reasonably practicable after the electronic filing of such documents with the HKEX. These documents can also be obtained by visiting the HKEX website at http://www.hkex.com.hk . As no Board resolution relating to the dividend has been adopted as of the date of this press release, there can be no assurance that the dividend will be declared. Forward-looking statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend that all forward-looking statements be covered by the provisions of exemption from the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking terms such as “expect to”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “may”, “could”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “predict”, “project”, “probable”, “will”, “continue”, “should”, “anticipate”, “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made by us in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, and other factors we believe to be appropriate and reasonable. in the circumstances, but there can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. We cannot assure you that our expectations, estimates or assumptions will be realized. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. required. Many factors could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated taking into account their inherent uncertainty. You should review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including information set forth under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) for further details on factors that could affect our financial and other results. About Yum China Holdings, Inc. yum china is the largest catering company in China with a mission to make every life beautiful. The company has more than 400,000 employees and operates nearly 13,000 restaurants under six brands in 1,800 cities around the China. KFC and Pizza Hut are the leading brands in fast-casual dining spaces in China, respectively. Taco Bell offers innovative Mexican-inspired cuisine. yum china has also partnered with Lavazza to develop the Lavazza coffee concept in China. little sheep and Huang Ji Huang specializing in Chinese cuisine. yum china has a world-class digitized supply chain that includes an extensive network of nationwide logistics centers and an in-house supply chain management system. Its strong digital capabilities and loyalty program allow the Company to reach its customers faster and serve them better. yum china is a Fortune 500 company with a vision to be the world’s most innovative pioneer in the restaurant industry. For more information, please visit http://ir.yumchina.com. Investor Relations

Tel: +86 21 2407 7556 / +852 2267 5801

E-mail: [email protected] Media Contact

Tel: +86 21 2407 7510

E-mail: [email protected] SOURCEYum China Holdings, Inc.

